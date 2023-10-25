close
PM Modi to inaugurate 'India Mobile Congress 2023' on October 27: DoT

The event is expected to witness 1,00,000-plus participants, more than 1,300 delegates, over 400 speakers, 225-plus exhibitors and 400 startups this year

PM Modi, Narendra Modi

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2023 | 1:36 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 7th edition of the country's biggest telecom industry event, 'India Mobile Congress 2023', the Department of Telecom said in a post on social media platform X on Wednesday.
The three-day event has been jointly organised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).
"Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi set to inaugurate India Mobile Congress 2023 on 27th October, 2023 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi," DoT wrote on X.
The event is expected to witness 1,00,000-plus participants, more than 1,300 delegates, over 400 speakers, 225-plus exhibitors and 400 startups this year. In total, there will be participation from 31 countries.
Also, this year India Mobile Congress will introduce 'Aspire', a startup programme, that will lay emphasis on igniting the future of entrepreneurship growth among young innovators and industry delegates in the telecom and other digital domains.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Department of Telecom India Mobile Congress

First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 1:36 PM IST

