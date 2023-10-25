Haryana's air quality this year is the best since Covid-19 lockdown in 2020

Owing to government policies and efforts by industries, the air quality in Haryana has improved significantly this year, as compared to 2021 and 2022, a report by Dainik Bhaskar said on Wednesday. The air quality was the best in 2020 when the country was under a lockdown owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The report said that Gurgaon's Air Quality Index (AQI) has fallen in the "very poor" category for 39 days this year, lower than 83 days in 2021 and 80 days in 2022. In 2020, it was recorded in this category for 37 days. Moreover, six out of eight cities in the state, which have recorded high pollution levels historically, have not seen AQI touching 400 this year so far.

These eight cities are Faridabad, Gurgaon, Hisar, Bahadurgarh, Sonipat, Dharuheda, Jind and Panipat. Only Dharuheda's and Gurgaon's AQI have fallen in the "severe" category this year.





Also Read: Overall air quality improves in Delhi on Wednesday morning but still poor There are six AQI categories: good, satisfactory, moderate, poor, very poor, and severe.

Each category is decided based on the ambient concentration values of air pollutants and their likely health impacts (known as health breakpoints). According to the AQI scale, the air quality check between 0 and 50 is "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 450 "severe".

The report added that there have been four key reasons for the fall in pollution levels. One, farmers are being given Rs 1,000 for not burning the stubble. They are also being given subsidies in the range of 50 to 80 per cent on machines to process the stubble. In the last five years, the cases of stubble burning in Haryana have decreased by 281 per cent.

Two, Delhi-NCR has restricted the use of PET coke and coal in industries. From October 1, the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) was launched in the national capital region.





Also Read: Indian cities with the worst air quality - Delhi isn't at the top! Three, the improved road infrastructure in the state has led to lesser pollution. The sale of CNG-powered and electric vehicles has also gone up.

Last, the ban on crackers has also played a key role in bringing down air pollution, the report added. Delhiites can only burn green crackers on occasions like Diwali and New Year.