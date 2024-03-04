PM Modi to launch several development projects in T'gana, Tamil Nadu today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a three-day visit to five states, namely Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar, starting Monday.

PM Modi earlier on Sunday said that the development works that will be inaugurated during his upcoming visit to the five states cover a wide range of sectors and will transform several lives.

At around 10.30 am, the Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects related to the power, rail and road sectors worth more than Rs. 56,000 crores in Telangana's Adilabad today.

The major focus of the projects will be the power sector.

He will dedicate NTPC's 800 MW (Unit-2) to the Telangana Super Thermal Power Project in Peddapalli, Telangana.

Based on ultra-supercritical technology, the project will supply 85 per cent power to Telangana and will have the highest power generation efficiency of approximately 42 per cent among all power stations of NTPC in India. The foundation stone of the project was also laid by the Prime Minister.

PM Modi will also dedicate 660 MW (Unit-2) of North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project in Chatra, Jharkhand.

This is the country's first Supercritical Thermal Power Project conceived with an Air-Cooled Condenser (ACC) of such large magnitude which reduces water consumption to 1/3rd in comparison to conventional water-cooled condensers. The commencement of work on this project was flagged off by the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate the Fly Ash Based Light Weight Aggregate Plant at Sipat, Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh; STP Water to Green Hydrogen Plant at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

Further, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Singrauli Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-III (2x800 MW) in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh; Flue Gas CO2 to 4G Ethanol Plant at Lara, Raigarh in Chhattisgarh; Sea Water to Green Hydrogen plant at Simhadri, Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh; and Fly Ash Based FALG Aggregate Plant at Korba in Chhattisgarh.

He will inaugurate seven projects and also lay the foundation stone of one project of the Power Grid Corporation of India.

PM Modi will inaugurate the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation's (NHPC's) 380 MW Solar Project at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Around 792 million units of green power will be generated each year from the project.

He will lay the foundation of Bundelkhand Saur Urja Limited's (BSUL's) 1200 MW Jalaun Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Park in Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh.

He will inaugurate three solar power projects of Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) in Jalaun and Kanpur Dehat in Uttar Pradesh. These projects have a total capacity of 200 MW. The foundation stone of these projects was also laid by the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Naitwar Mori Hydro Power Station along with the associated transmission line in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand. He will also lay the foundation stone of two solar projects of SJVN in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh & Dhubri, Assam; and also of 382 MW Sunni Dam Hydro Electric Project in Himachal Pradesh.

He will lay the foundation of TUSCO's 600 MW Lalitpur Solar Power Project in the Lalitpur district of UP.

PM Modi will inaugurate ReNew's Koppal-Narendra Transmission Scheme for the evacuation of 2500 MW of power from renewable energy. This inter-state transmission scheme is located in the Koppal district of Karnataka.

Other power sector-related projects of Damodar Valley Corporation and of IndiGrid will also be inaugurated by the Prime Minister.

In addition to the power sector, projects in the road and rail sectors will also be taken up during the visit.

The Prime Minister will dedicate the newly electrified Ambari - Adilabad - Pimpalkhuti rail line to the nation. He will also lay the foundation for two major national highway projects connecting Telangana with Maharashtra and Telangana with Chhattisgarh through NH-353B and NH-163.

Thereafter, at around 3.30 pm, the Prime Minister will visit BHAVINI in Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu.

Marking a historic milestone in India's nuclear power programme, the Prime Minister will witness the initiation of core loading of India's indigenous Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor(PFBR) of 500 MWe capacity at Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu.

This PFBR has been developed by BHAVINI (Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited).

India has adopted a three-stage nuclear power program with a closed fuel cycle.

This is an important step for India towards thorium utilisation in the third stage of the nuclear power programme. Once commissioned, India will be the second country after Russia to have commercial operating Fast Reactor.