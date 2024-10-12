Business Standard
PM Modi to virtually inaugurate Rewa airport in Madhya Pradesh on Oct 21

Union and state ministers, including Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, will be present at the inauguration programme in Rewa on October 21, it stated

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bhopal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the new airport at Madhya Pradesh's Rewa on October 21, an official said on Saturday.

As per a release issued by the state government, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla reviewed the preparations for the inauguration on Friday.

During the review meeting, Shukla gave instructions to officials and took stock of the stage and other arrangements at the venue.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) granted an operating licence to the Rewa airport in the Vindhya region last month, making it the sixth airport in the state, including Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior and Khajuraho.

 

First Published: Oct 12 2024 | 12:55 PM IST

