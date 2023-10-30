close
PM Modi to visit Gujarat for 2 days, launch projects worth Rs 5,950 cr

The 16 development initiatives to be unveiled by Modi cover districts of Mehsana, Ahmedabad, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Mahisagar, Gandhinagar and Patan

PM Modi

Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 8:47 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for multiple development projects worth Rs 5,950 crore at a function in Gujarat's Mehsana district on Monday, the first day of his two-day visit to the state.
The PM will begin his visit by offering prayers at Ambaji temple in Banaskantha district.
He will then leave for Dabhoda village in Kheralu taluka of Mehsana for a public function where he will launch various projects and address a gathering.
The projects are pertaining to various government departments, including the Indian Railways, Gujarat Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (GRIDE), state water resource and water supply departments, roads and buildings and the urban development departments, a government release said.
The 16 development initiatives to be unveiled by Modi cover districts of Mehsana, Ahmedabad, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Mahisagar, Gandhinagar and Patan, it said.
PM Modi will inaugurate railway projects, including new sections of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC), doubling of Viramgam-Samakhiali rail line, as well as a project for recharge of rural lakes, construction of a barrage on the Sabarmati river, and projects for drinking water and sewage water treatment, among others.
The prime minister will also lay the foundation stones for various irrigation projects, widening of roads and sewage treatment plants.

Topics : Narendra Modi Gujarat

First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 8:47 AM IST

