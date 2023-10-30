close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Kalamassery blasts: Toll rises to 3 as 12-year-old girl succumbs to wounds

In the statement issued by the hospital's medical board, the girl was admitted to the hospital on Sunday morning with severe burns covering 95 per cent of her body

Photo: Unsplash

This marks the third casualty from the blasts at the convention centre | Photo: Unsplash

Press Trust of India Kochi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 7:27 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The death toll from the blasts at a Christian religious gathering near this port city has risen to three, according to an official statement.
A 12-year-old girl, identified as Libina from Malayattoor in Ernakulam district, succumbed to her injuries in the early hours of Monday at the Kalamassery Government Medical College Hospital.
In the statement issued by the hospital's medical board, the girl was admitted to the hospital on Sunday morning with severe burns covering 95 per cent of her body.
Despite receiving ventilator support, her condition continued to deteriorate, leading to her death at 12.40 am, it said.
This marks the third casualty from the blasts at the convention centre.
Two women who were part of the gathering had lost their lives on Sunday.
Over 50 individuals were injured, some seriously, during the multiple blasts at the international convention centre in Kalamassery where the followers from the minority Christian group, Jehovah's Witnesses, had gathered for the final day of a three-day-long prayer meeting.
A few hours after the incident, a man claiming to be a member of Jehovah's Witnesses, surrendered before police in Thrissur district of the state, saying that he carried out the multiple blasts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

IED device caused blast at convention centre in Kerala: State Police chief

Kerala blast: Amit Shah speaks to Kerala CM; NSG, NIA teams being sent

Kerala blasts: Veena George puts hospitals on alert, orders staff to return

Who are these people who want to create chaos here: Anurag on Kerala blasts

20-member team led by ADGP to probe Kalamassery blast case: Vijayan

Who are these people who want to create chaos here: Anurag on Kerala blasts

9 dead, over 32 injured as 2 passenger trains collide in Andhra Pradesh

Ban BS III and BS IV buses operating in NCR areas, says Gopal Rai

Andhra train accident: Vaishnaw speaks with CM, updates him on situation

Andhra accident: PM condoles loss of lives, announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

Topics : Kerala IED blast Death toll

First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 7:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon