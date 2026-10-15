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Home / India News / PM Modi unveils 5 key infra projects worth ₹3,350 crore in Ladakh

PM Modi unveils 5 key infra projects worth ₹3,350 crore in Ladakh

Recognising the importance of preserving Ladakh's ancient archaeological heritage, the prime minister also inaugurated India's first Petroglyph Conservation Park at Sindhu Ghat in Leh

Modi, Narendra Modi

Modi also dedicated to the nation the 298-km-long Nimmu-Padum-Darcha Road, constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2026 | 1:27 PM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually inaugurated five development projects covering airport infrastructure and strategic road connectivity in Ladakh worth around ₹3,350 crore.

The projects include a new passenger terminal at the Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport in Leh, built for ₹640 crore. Spread over 23,800 square metres, the modern terminal is designed to handle 35 lakh passengers annually, officials said.

It incorporates geothermal energy to enhance energy efficiency and reduce its carbon footprint, reflecting the importance of sustainable infrastructure in Ladakh's ecologically sensitive environment.

Blending modern passenger amenities with elements of Ladakh's rich cultural heritage, the terminal will improve passenger convenience and strengthen air connectivity with the rest of the country, the officials said.

 

Modi also dedicated to the nation the 298-km-long Nimmu-Padum-Darcha Road, constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

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Connecting Nimmu in Leh with Darcha in Himachal Pradesh through the remote Zanskar Valley, the road provides an alternative connectivity corridor to Ladakh, supplementing the Srinagar-Leh and Manali-Leh highways, an official statement said.

Traversing the challenging Himalayan terrain, including the high-altitude Shinkun La Pass, the road marks a significant engineering achievement. Its strategic importance lies in enhancing operational mobility and strengthening logistical support for the armed forces, the statement said.

It will also benefit the residents of Zanskar by improving access to healthcare, education, markets and essential services, it said.

"Today, another chapter is being added to Ladakh's progress and development. I am happy to be part of this occasion through technology. Several important development projects have been inaugurated in Ladakh today.

"These projects will make travel easier for many people, improve electricity facilities in some areas, increase water availability in others, and strengthen the preservation of our ancient heritage," Modi said.

As part of the efforts to strengthen energy security and harness Ladakh's renewable energy potential, the prime minister inaugurated the 9 MW Hanu small hydroelectric project and the 66 kV double-circuit Dah-Hanu-Khaltsi transmission line.

The projects will strengthen power evacuation infrastructure and improve the reliability of Ladakh's electricity network, marking a step towards harnessing the region's hydropower resources.

Recognising the importance of preserving Ladakh's ancient archaeological heritage, the prime minister also inaugurated India's first Petroglyph Conservation Park at Sindhu Ghat in Leh.

Ladakh is home to hundreds of prehistoric rock art sites featuring carvings of wildlife, human figures and symbolic representations that offer valuable insights into thousands of years of human history.

The prime minister also inaugurated 40 water bodies developed across 40 villages under Project Him Sarovar, an initiative aimed at addressing Ladakh's unique geographical and climatic challenges through water conservation, in line with the objectives of Mission Amrit Sarovar.

Agriculture in Ladakh faces a seasonal imbalance between water availability and demand. Farmers often experience water scarcity during the crucial sowing season, even as snowmelt and glacial runoff provide substantial water resources during other periods.

Project Him Sarovar seeks to address this challenge by conserving water when it is available and ensuring its availability when required, thereby supporting irrigation, sustaining agricultural livelihoods and strengthening long-term water security in the region, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Narendra Modi Ladakh Leh Airport terminals Infra Projects

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First Published: Oct 15 2026 | 1:26 PM IST