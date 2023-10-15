close
PM Modi urges Amitabh Bachchan to visit Rann Utsav, Statue of Unity

The prime minister was on a daylong visit to Uttarakhand on Thursday, which he started with a darshan of the Adi Kailash peak, and a puja at Parvati Kund

Amitabh Bachchan

Bachchan on Sunday shared a photograph on X from the prime minister's recent visit to the Adi Kailash peak

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2023 | 4:37 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged Amitabh Bachchan to visit the upcoming Rann Utsav and Statue of Unity in Gujarat.
Bachchan on Sunday shared a photograph on X from the prime minister's recent visit to the Adi Kailash peak, an abode of Lord Shiva, and Parvati Kund in Jolingkong, Uttarakhand, and lamented that the "tragedy is that I shall never be able to visit it in person".
The PM responded to the screen icon with a suggestion to visit Kutch.
"My visit to Parvati Kund and Jageshwar Temples was truly mesmerising. In the coming weeks, Rann Utsav is starting and I would urge you to visit Kutch. Your visit to Statue of Unity is also due. @SrBachchan," PM Modi wrote on X.
The prime minister was on a daylong visit to Uttarakhand on Thursday, which he started with a darshan of the Adi Kailash peak, and a puja at Parvati Kund.
He later inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects and addressed a public meeting.

Topics : Narendra Modi Amitabh Bachchan Statue of Unity

First Published: Oct 15 2023 | 4:37 PM IST

