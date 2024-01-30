PM Narendra Modi set to inaugurate India's first global mobility expo

The event also aims to facilitate strategic networking through buyer-seller meets, which will offer a platform for businesses to forge valuable connections and partnerships

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate India’s first-of-its-kind mobility show that aims to showcase India’s growing role as a global hub for mobility.

The mobility show—Bharat Mobility Global Expo—will be conducted from February 1-3 in the national capital and will bring the entire mobility value chain under one roof, including more than 800 exhibitors and over 50 overseas players.

India is one of the largest markets for vehicle manufacturers and, as an export hub, the country’s contribution to the world is increasing rapidly. While the share of vehicles being exported is 14 per cent right now, India aims to increase it to about 25 per cent of all passenger vehicles produced in India by 2030. Apart from this, India is playing a central role in the future of the automotive industry, including innovating automotive software, next-generation electronics, industrial automation.

Along with domestic stakeholders, the expo will be attended by international participants from 47 countries. Apart from an auto show, there will be a large-scale tyre exhibition, a display of the latest electric vehicles (EVs), cutting-edge technologies in automotive components, urban mobility solutions such as drones, batteries, charging stations, as well as information technologies initiatives in EVs, hybrid, hydrogen, CNG/LNG, ethanol/biofuels, among others.

The event also aims to facilitate strategic networking through buyer-seller meets, which will offer a platform for businesses to forge valuable connections and partnerships.

Key original equipment manufacturers, such as Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, Kia India, Mahindra and Mahindra, Hyundai Motor India, auto component makers such as Acme Udyog, Subros, battery and storage companies such as Amara Raja, HEG, will be participating in the expo. Top tyre makers, construction equipment manufacturers, steel manufacturers, and tech and startup players will also be present.