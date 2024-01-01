Sensex (    %)
                        
Maruti Suzuki's total sales dip in December; exports in 2023 all-time-high

Despite the dip in December, Maruti Suzuki's compact segment continues to have the highest share in its total sales followed by utility vehicles and vans

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 1:52 PM IST

India's largest car maker, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL), on Monday announced that it recorded a dip in its sales figures in December 2023 as compared to the same month in 2022. According to the data, it sold 137,551 cars in the month as compared to 139,347 units in December 2022. The dip was witnessed in all the passenger vehicle segments except utility vehicles.

However, the exports jumped to 26,884 units, higher than 21,796 units in December 2022. During 2023, the company's exports touched an all-time high of 269,046 units. In 2022, the total exports were 263,068 units.
According to the data, MSIL's mini segment, which includes cars like Alto and S-Presso, saw its sales drop from 9,765 units in December 2022 to 2,557 units. In the company segment, the sales fell from 57,502 units to 45,741 units during the same period.

In the mid-size segment, the sales more than halved from 1,154 units in December 2022 to 489 units in December 2023. The vans segment saw a marginal drop from 10,581 units to 10,034 units.

The only segment which saw a rise in sales was utility vehicles. It witnessed a total sales of 45,957 units against 33,008 units in December 2022. The company offers cars like Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Jimny, S-Cross and Invicto in the segment.

The company's light commercial vehicles segment witnessed a rise in sales to 1,714 units from 1,525 units in December 2022.

In the first nine months of 2023-24 (FY24), however, MSIL witnessed a rise in its total sales to 1.55 million units from 1.45 units in the same period in FY23.

Moreover, despite the dip in December, Maruti Suzuki's compact segment continues to have the highest share in its total sales in April-December followed by utility vehicles and vans. In the compact segment, the company offers cars like Baleno, Celeria, Dzire, Ignis, Swift and WagonR.

In December, the company sold more utility vehicles than compact vehicles.

In 2023, the company breached the mark of two million total sales. 
First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 1:52 PM IST

