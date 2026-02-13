Friday, February 13, 2026 | 06:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / PM Modi moves to Seva Teerth, approves cashless scheme for accident victims

PM Modi moves to Seva Teerth, approves cashless scheme for accident victims

After moving into his new offices at Seva Teerth, PM Narendra Modi approved welfare measures, including the PM RAHAT scheme for accident victims and raising the Lakhpati Didi target to 60 million

Prime Minister Narendra Modi signs a document at Seva Teerth, the newly inaugurated Prime Minister's Office complex, in New Delhi. (Photo:PTI)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 6:46 PM IST

Shortly after moving to his new office in the Seva Teerth complex, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday approved a series of schemes with measures aimed at “farmers, women, youth and vulnerable sections” of society. 
Among the major decisions is the approval for the launch of the PM RAHAT scheme. Under the scheme, accident victims will be entitled to cashless treatment of up to ₹1.5 lakh. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said the initiative is intended to ensure that no life is lost due to lack of funds for immediate medical assistance.
 
PM Modi also approved the expansion of the Lakhpati Didi programme. “The government has crossed the landmark of 30 million Lakhpati Didis, more than a year ahead of the original March 2027 timeline,” the PMO said. It added that a fresh target has now been set to take the number to 60 million by March 2029. A Lakhpati Didi is a member of a self-help group (SHG) who earns an annual household income exceeding ₹1 lakh.
 
 
For the farm sector, which is the highest employer in the economy, PM Modi announced that the loan target under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund will be doubled from ₹1 trillion to ₹2 trillion.
 
Additionally, he cleared the Startup India Fund of Funds 2.0 with a corpus of ₹10,000 crore. The fund is expected to support the innovation ecosystem, including deep-tech, early-stage ventures, advanced manufacturing, and breakthrough technologies.
 
Earlier on Friday, PM Modi inaugurated the Seva Teerth complex, which houses the National Security Council Secretariat and the Cabinet Secretariat, besides the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).
 

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 6:46 PM IST

