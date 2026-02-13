Friday, February 13, 2026 | 04:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Radio a trusted voice across villages, cities: PM Modi on World Radio Day

Radio a trusted voice across villages, cities: PM Modi on World Radio Day

On World Radio Day, PM Modi calls radio a trusted voice and highlights Mann Ki Baat's role in connecting with citizens; next episode to air on February 22

The prime minister said through his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address that he has experienced the potential of the radio firsthand in bringing out the societal strength of the people of the country

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 4:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said radio is a medium that is a trusted voice for people, be it in remote villages or bustling cities, and it has delivered timely information, amplified talent and encouraged creativity.

The prime minister said World Radio Day -- celebrated on February 13 each year-- is an occasion acknowledge the efforts of all those associated with this medium.

"World Radio Day is about celebrating a medium that is a trusted voice for people, be it in remote villages or bustling cities. For years, the radio has delivered timely information, amplified talent and encouraged creativity," he said on X.

 

The prime minister said through his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address that he has experienced the potential of the radio firsthand in bringing out the societal strength of the people of the country.

"This month's programme will take place on Sunday, 22nd February," he said.

Mann Ki Baat began in October 2014, a few months after Modi assumed the charge of the high office.

The programme has served as a direct communication platform for the prime minister to share his thoughts on governance, social issues, and inspirational stories with citizens. It is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month at 11 am.

Be it cleanliness, social service, water conservation, sports, or women empowerment, citizens can share online their ideas and suggestions with the prime minister for his radio programme.

In 2011, UNESCO announced that February 13 would be celebrated as World Radio Day to commemorate the establishment of the United Nations Radio in 1946.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 4:46 PM IST

