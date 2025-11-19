Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 10:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / PM pays tributes to warrior queen Rani Lakshmibai on her birth anniversary

PM pays tributes to warrior queen Rani Lakshmibai on her birth anniversary

Lakshmibai played a pivotal role against the British in the 1857 rebellion India's first war of independence

In this image posted on Sept. 26, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets as he virtually launches Bihar's Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana via video conferencing from New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered his tributes to warrior queen Rani Lakshmibai on her birth anniversary.

Lakshmibai played a pivotal role against the British in the 1857 rebellion India's first war of independence.

She laid down her life bravely fighting the British forces, which tried to annex her kingdom. 

"A respectful tribute to Mother India's immortal warrior queen, Rani Lakshmibai, on her birth anniversary. The story of her bravery and valor in the first war of independence still fills the hearts of the countrymen with zeal and passion today," Modi said in a post on X.

 

"A grateful nation can never forget her sacrifice and struggle for the protection of the pride of the motherland," the prime minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

