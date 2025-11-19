Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 09:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
WB guv sanctions prosecution of ex-education officials in school jobs scam

WB guv sanctions prosecution of ex-education officials in school jobs scam

The approval for prosecution follows a detailed investigation conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the submission of its final report

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 8:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Jana Raj Bhavan Media Cell announced on Tuesday that the West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has granted sanction for prosecution under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, against two former senior officials of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education.

According to the Special Task Force official, those named in the sanction order are Manik Bhattacharya, former Chairman of the Board, and Ratna Chakraborty Bagchi, who served as the Board's Secretary.

The approval for prosecution follows a detailed investigation conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the submission of its final report.

In a post shared on X, Jana Raj Bhavan Media Cell said, "The Hon'ble Governor has granted sanction for prosecution under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. This sanction has been granted against (1) Shri Manik Bhattacharya, then Chairman, West Bengal Board of Primary Education, and (2) Smt. Ratna Chakraborty Bagchi, then Secretary, West Bengal Board of Primary Education -- based on the CBI's investigation and final report, in compliance with the request presented by the CBI. Special Task Force Official."

 

The action marks a significant development in the ongoing probe into alleged irregularities in primary school recruitment.

Meanwhile, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said that during the UPA government, the country had witnessed massive corruption and scams, and stated that the BJP will also form the government in West Bengal, ending the jungle raj, said the release.

"...Tomorrow I will go to Bihar to attend the oath-taking ceremony. Everyone knows that in Bihar, there was goonda raj and corruption, but after the NDA government was formed, everything changed. People don't want goonda raj, jungle raj, and corruption," said CM Saha.

"During the UPA government, we had several scams, but the BJP government is making the country powerful. PM Modi has ensured the safety and protection of the country and its people. Earlier, our soldiers used to come under attack, but the then government did not take any steps, and unrest prevailed before 2014. The same condition was in the North East. But after 2014, everything has changed. In Tripura, some people are being misled and misused by being provoked. I want to tell them to join the BJP, and the door is open," he added.

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 8:58 AM IST

