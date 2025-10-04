Saturday, October 04, 2025 | 02:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM should announce relief for flood-hit farmers during Mumbai visit: Raut

Earlier, Fadnavis said rains and floods damaged 60 lakh hectares in Maharashtra, and the government will extend drought relief measures to those affected

Sanjay Raut further slammed Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam over his claims about a delay in the announcement of party founder Bal Thackeray's death in 2012

Press Trust of India Pune
Last Updated : Oct 04 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Mumbai, should announce assistance for farmers who faced losses due to the recent floods in Maharashtra.

Speaking to reporters here, Raut said the Central government should have declared a relief package for farmers.

Earlier this week, Fadnavis said that rains and floods had damaged 60 lakh hectares of land in Maharashtra, as per the initial estimate, and the government has decided to extend all benefits and measures usually provided during drought to the affected people.

He, however, didn't declare a wet drought as demanded by the Opposition, saying no such provision exists in the official manual.

 

Raut said, "A relief package for farmers should have been announced from Delhi. The prime minister should announce assistance for flood-affected farmers during his visit to Mumbai."  He further slammed Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam over his claims about a delay in the announcement of party founder Bal Thackeray's death in 2012.

"Ramdas Kadam was never a trustworthy person. Uddhav Thackeray got him elected to the legislative council twice. What contributions have Neelam Gorhe and Kadam made to the party? They should be grateful to Uddhav Thackeray," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

Kadam on Thursday claimed that Bal Thackeray's body was kept at his Mumbai home for two days before the announcement of his death in 2012.

He also alleged that the party founder's fingerprints were taken after his death.

Raut said, "I was present during Balasaheb's final moments. Kadam's claim is an example of how low a person can stoop for position and money. Those who have left the party can never remain loyal to Balasaheb or truly consider him their guiding figure.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Devendra Fadnavis Narendra Modi Sanjay Raut Maharashtra Maharashtra farmers Floods

First Published: Oct 04 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

