Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 02:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Rajnath, Fadnavis called Uddhav to seek support for NDA V-P candidate: Raut

Rajnath, Fadnavis called Uddhav to seek support for NDA V-P candidate: Raut

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has fielded Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan as its vice-presidential candidate

Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray and sought support for the NDA's vice-presidential candidate C P Radhakrishnan, party leader Sanjay Raut said on Thursday.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has fielded Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan as its vice-presidential candidate, while the opposition INDIA bloc has fielded former Supreme Court judge B Sudarshan Reddy. Talking to reporters in New Delhi, Raut, a Rajya Sabha member of the Sena (UBT), said, "Rajnath (Singh) and Devendra Fadnavis called up Uddhav Thackeray and they requested for voting (in favour of Radhakrishnan). They must have done it to others as well. It's their job."  He, however, did not elaborate when the calls were made to Thackeray. Radhakrishnan, a seasoned BJP leader from Tamil Nadu with an RSS background, filed his nomination papers as the NDA's vice-presidential candidate on Wednesday, while INDIA bloc candidate Reddy did so on Thursday.

 

The move to pick Reddy as a joint candidate of the Opposition has made the vice-presidential election a South versus South contest. The elections to the second highest office is scheduled to take place on September 9.

The electoral college for the vice-presidential elections comprises members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. Nominated members of the Upper House of Parliament are also eligible to cast their votes. The effective strength of the electoral college is 781 and the majority mark is 391.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Congress, Congress flag

SIR less about cleansing rolls, more about destroying democracy: Cong

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Voter Adhikar Yatra resumes in Bihar; Tejashwi says Rahul to join today

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

No need to give political angle to Raj Thackeray-Fadnavis meet: Ajit Pawar

Amit Shah

'Should leaders run govt from jail?': Shah defends PM, CM removal bills

Amit Shah

Disqualification of MPs, MLAs: What Constitution, Supreme Court rulings say

Topics : Devendra Fadnavis Rajnath Singh Sanjay Raut

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBS Infrastructure Summit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a SpecsShreeji Shipping Global IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon