Saturday, October 04, 2025 | 02:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Postal services resume in Manipur's Churachandpur after over two years

Postal services resume in Manipur's Churachandpur after over two years

Regular mail delivery had remained suspended in Churachandpur since the onset of the violence, in which over 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless

Manipur Security, Security

The vehicle reached the district headquarters at 11.30 am on Friday, unloaded letters, parcels and other consignments, and returned to Imphal around 12.40 pm

Press Trust of India Churachandpur
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2025 | 2:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Postal services resumed in Manipur's Churachandpur, with a mail van entering the district for the first time since the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur in May 2023, officials said on Saturday.

The vehicle reached the district headquarters at 11.30 am on Friday, unloaded letters, parcels and other consignments, and returned to Imphal around 12.40 pm, they said.

Regular mail delivery had remained suspended in Churachandpur since the onset of the violence, in which over 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless. The resumption of service marks a significant step towards restoring normal communication channels in the region.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

NIA, National Investigation Agency

NIA files chargesheet against key accused in Chandigarh grenade attack case

Zubeen Garg

Manager, festival organiser may have poisoned Zubeen Garg, says bandmate

JP Nadda, Nadda

65 mn women screened under 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar' campaign: Nadda

Cyclone Dana, Cyclone, Dana

Cyclone Shakti intensifies, set to bring heavy rain, strong winds to Mumbai

Woman, ration shop, fingerprint, rural area

Tamil Nadu to deliver ration at doorsteps on Oct 6, 7, ahead of Diwali

Topics : Manipur Manipur govt India Post

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 04 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investElon Musk NetworthOTT Release This WeekNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayBest FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon