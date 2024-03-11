LIVE news: PM Modi set to inaugurate 112 National Highway projects today
Latest news updates: Catch all the news updates from around the world here
BS Web Team New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 112 National Highway projects spread across the country worth about Rs 1 trillion. To help improve traffic flow and ease congestion between Delhi and Gurugram on NH-48, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Haryana section of the landmark Dwarka Expressway, the PMO stated in an official release. The 19-km-long Haryana section of the 8-lane Dwarka Expressway has been built at a cost of around Rs 4,100 crore and includes two packages of 10.2 km long Delhi-Haryana Border to Basai Rail-over-Bridge (ROB) and 8.7 km long Basai ROB to Kherki Daula. It will also provide direct connectivity to the IGI Airport in Delhi and the Gurugram Bypass.
"Other major projects that will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister include the 9.6 km long six-lane Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II)- Package 3 from Nangloi - Najafgarh Road to Sector 24 Dwarka section in Delhi; three packages of Lucknow Ring Road developed at cost of about Rs. 4,600 crores in Uttar Pradesh; Anandapuram - Pendurthi - Anakapalli section of NH16 developed at a cost of about Rs 2,950 crores in the state of Andhra Pradesh; Kiratpur to Nerchowk section of NH-21 (2 packages) worth around Rs. 3,400 crores in Himachal Pradesh; Dobaspet - Heskote section (two packages) worth Rs. 2,750 crores in Karnataka, along with 42 other projects worth Rs. 20,500 crores in different states across the country," the PMO stated.
The Supreme Court on Monday will hear an application from the State Bank of India, seeking more time to file information on electoral bonds. The top court had given time till March 6 to file the details. The bank wants time till June 30. A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and consisting Justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, will hear the matter at 10:30 am.
"Other major projects that will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister include the 9.6 km long six-lane Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II)- Package 3 from Nangloi - Najafgarh Road to Sector 24 Dwarka section in Delhi; three packages of Lucknow Ring Road developed at cost of about Rs. 4,600 crores in Uttar Pradesh; Anandapuram - Pendurthi - Anakapalli section of NH16 developed at a cost of about Rs 2,950 crores in the state of Andhra Pradesh; Kiratpur to Nerchowk section of NH-21 (2 packages) worth around Rs. 3,400 crores in Himachal Pradesh; Dobaspet - Heskote section (two packages) worth Rs. 2,750 crores in Karnataka, along with 42 other projects worth Rs. 20,500 crores in different states across the country," the PMO stated.
The Supreme Court on Monday will hear an application from the State Bank of India, seeking more time to file information on electoral bonds. The top court had given time till March 6 to file the details. The bank wants time till June 30. A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and consisting Justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, will hear the matter at 10:30 am.
South African Cheetah 'Gamini' has given birth to five cubs at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur.
An announcement in this regard was made by Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Sunday. The Union Minister said that the total number of Indian-born Cheetah cubs has gone up to 13.
9:16 AM
Kuno National Park update: South African Cheetah gives birth to 5 cubs in Madhya Pradesh
South African Cheetah 'Gamini' has given birth to five cubs at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur. An announcement in this regard was made by Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Sunday. The Union Minister said that the total number of Indian-born Cheetah cubs has gone up to 13.
8:54 AM
PM Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation stone for 112 NH projects today
Prime Minister Narendra Mod is set unveil and lay the foundation stone for 112 National Highway projects spread across the country worth about Rs 1 trillion.
8:50 AM
SC to hear SBI's request in electoral bonds case today
The Supreme Court on Monday will hear an application from the State Bank of India, seeking more time to file information on electoral bonds
Topics : Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi BJP Congress farmers farmers protest Gaza Israel-Palestine Lok Sabha elections
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 9:00 AM IST