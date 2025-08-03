Sunday, August 03, 2025 | 10:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / IMD issues orange alert for heavy rainfall in 8 districts of Gujarat

IMD issues orange alert for heavy rainfall in 8 districts of Gujarat

Moderate rain and thunder showers are expected to take place in these districts, which can cause waterlogging, leading to traffic congestion

Delhi Rains, Rain

On Saturday, IMD predicted heavy rainfall to continue over Northeast and adjoining East India for the next seven days. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Mahisagar, Aravalli, Gandhinagar, Mahesana, Khera, Sabar Kantha, Dahod, and Panchmahal districts of Gujarat.

Moderate rain and thunder showers are expected to take place in these districts, which can cause waterlogging, leading to traffic congestion.

IMD has also issued a yellow warning for Kachchh, Banaskantha, Patan, Surendranagar, Ahmadabad, Anand, Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, Bharuch, Narmada, Surat, Tapi, Dangs, Navsari, and Valsad districts of the state.

On Saturday, IMD predicted heavy rainfall to continue over Northeast and adjoining East India for the next seven days, with extremely heavy rainfall today over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh.

 

Meanwhile, Incessant rainfall continues in the national capital as intense showers were reported in the areas of Vijay Chowk, Connaught Place, Minto Bridge, Sarojini Nagar, AIIMS, and Panchkuian on Sunday Morning.

IMD had earlier predicted light to moderate rainfall in the Delhi-NCR region on Thursday morning.

"Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by light thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur at NCR (Bahadurgarh, Manesar). Light rainfall is very likely to occur over the entire Delhi-NCR, including Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Ballabhgarh," the IMD said in a post on social media platform X.

In Himachal Pradesh, the relentless monsoon rains have disrupted essential services across the state. According to the latest evening report issued by the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) on August 2, a total of 403 roads remain blocked, 411 electricity distribution transformers (DTRs) are disrupted, and 196 water supply schemes are currently non-functional due to rain-induced damages.

The SDMA stated that 179 people have died since the beginning of the monsoon season. Of these, 101 fatalities are directly attributed to rain-related incidents, such as landslides, flash floods, and building collapses.

First Published: Aug 03 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

