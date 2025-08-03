Sunday, August 03, 2025 | 09:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
No person involved in burning of Puri teen girl, says Odisha Police

The girl, who was undergoing treatment at Aiims-Delhi after sustaining burn injuries in the incident which took place near her house in Balanga area of Puri

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

Odisha Police have claimed that no person was involved in the burning of a 15-year-old girl, who has succumbed to her injuries, even though the victim's mother alleged that three unknown miscreants set her daughter on fire.

The girl, who was undergoing treatment at Aiims-Delhi after sustaining burn injuries in the incident which took place near her house in Balanga area of Puri district on July 19, died on Saturday. She was earlier airlifted from Bhubaneswar to the national capital for better treatment.

The police, however, did not make it clear how the girl "caught" fire.

Odisha Police, in a post on X, said, "We are deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of the victim girl in the Balanga incident. The police have conducted the investigation with utmost sincerity. The investigation has reached its final stage. According to the investigation conducted so far, it is clear that no other person is involved. Therefore, we request everyone not to make any sensitive comments regarding this matter during this tragic moment."  The girl's mother, in her FIR at Balanga police station on July 19, alleged that her daughter was abducted by three people who poured an inflammable substance on her and set her on fire.

 

After registration of the case, senior police officers visited the spot. Scientific teams and dog squads were deployed for the collection of evidence. A special investigation team has been constituted to investigate the case, according to the police.

