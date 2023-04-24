close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Top headlines: FM on Q4 growth momentum, Reliance Cap lenders meet & more

Business Standard brings you top headlines at this hour

BS Web Team New Delhi
Nirmala Sitharaman

File pic | Photo: ANI Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 8:22 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Earnings boost lifts early bird results; profit up 15.2% in March quarter
The early bird results for the January-March quarter of 2022-23 (Q4FY23) show a pick-up in earnings growth, despite a slowdown in revenue growth, thanks to a decline in input costs and lower provisioning for bad loans by banks. The combined net profit of 66 companies that have, so far, declared their quarterly results was up 15.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in Q4FY23, an improvement from 4.3 per cent YoY growth in Q3. Read more...

Bar council passes resolution against recognition to same-sex marriage
The Bar Council of India on Sunday passed a resolution opposing the legal recognition of same-sex marriage in India, saying “it would be catastrophic to overhaul something as fundamental as the conception of marriage by any law court, however well-intentioned it may be”. Read more...

Growth momentum may have sustained in Q4, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that India’s growth momentum — which gathered pace in the December quarter of FY23 — is likely to sustain in the March quarter, as reflected in the performance of various high-frequency indicators.

Also Read

SC begins hearing of pleas to recognise same-sex marriages; details here

Same-sex marriage in India: What did Supreme Court say in the case?

Same-sex marriage case in the Supreme Court: Here is what the Centre said

Same-sex marriage: Centre files fresh affidavit in SC, seeks states' views

Bar council passes resolution against recognition to same-sex marriage

Live: Earthquake of magnitude 7.2 hits New Zealand's Kermadec Islands

17,000 teachers recruited, 8,000 classrooms built by BJP govt: CM Bommai

TN BJP delegation meets Guv, requests enquiry into state FM's audio tape

Will take firm stand if anyone attempts to break NCP, says Sharad Pawar

Nitish likely to meet Mamata in Kolkata on Apr 25, discuss Lok Sabha polls

The finance ministry had posted a few tweets about Sitharaman’s speech, but Business Standard has reviewed a copy of her full speech at the Fund-Bank meeting held during 10-16 April. The National Statistical Office (NSO) will release the March quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data on May 31. Read more...
Lenders of Reliance Capital to meet on Monday to consider bidders' concerns

Ahead of the second round of auction scheduled on April 26, lenders of debt-ridden Reliance Capital (RCap) will meet on Monday to resolve concerns raised by bidders, sources said. Both the potential bidders, Torrent Investment and IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL) of Hinduja Group, have expressed multiple reservations on the proposed auction and its terms and conditions. Read more...

May feel pressure on non-tariff barriers in FTA, says UK panel

Amid the ongoing negotiations with India for a trade agreement, the United Kingdom (UK) may be under pressure to give ground on non-tariff barriers and standards in order to secure market access for its businesses, a UK Parliament committee has warned. This is because tariffs in India are higher compared to the UK. Read more...


Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Reliance Captial Free Trade Agreements Q4 Results Bar Council of India Same-sex marriages Top 10 headlines FTA

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 8:22 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Adani Ports & SEZ starts first bond buyback after Hindenburg report

Adani, Adani Group
1 min read

7.2 magnitude earthquake hits New Zealand, authorities asses Tsunami threat

Earthquake, quake
1 min read

Top headlines: FM on Q4 growth momentum, Reliance Cap lenders meet & more

Nirmala Sitharaman
2 min read

17,000 teachers recruited, 8,000 classrooms built by BJP govt: CM Bommai

Bommai
3 min read

Twitter war erupts between Elon Musk, Stephen King over blue tick, Ukraine

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Govt likely to announce retail trade policy, accident insurance scheme soon

trade policy
2 min read

Centre to release new Rs 100 coin to mark 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'

Narendra Modi
2 min read

Amritpal Singh arrested, sent to Assam's Dibrugarh jail amid tight security

(File Photo) Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh as police launch an operation to arrest Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, on Saturday.
4 min read

Bar council passes resolution against recognition to same-sex marriage

Winds of change, waves of progress
3 min read

South African cheetah, Uday, translocated to Kuno National Park dies

One of the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia taking a rest in Kuno National Park, in Sheopur on Sunday.
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon