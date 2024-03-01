PM to visit Jharkhand, West Bengal today; to unveil several projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate, dedicate, and lay the foundation stone for various developmental projects in Jharkhand and West Bengal on Friday.

In Jharkhand's Sindri, the Prime Minister will be part of a public programme where several developmental projects in the fertiliser, rail, power, and coal sectors will be inaugurated, dedicated to the nation, the Prime Minister Office stated.

The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Ltd (HURL) Sindri Fertiliser Plant.

Developed at a cost of more than Rs 8,900 crore, the fertiliser plant is a step towards self-sufficiency in the urea sector.

It will add about 12.7 LMT per annum of indigenous urea production in the country, benefiting the farmers of the country. This is the third fertiliser plant to be revived in the country, after the revival of fertiliser plants at Gorakhpur and Ramagundam, which were also dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister in December 2021 and November 2022, respectively, it stated.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of several rail projects worth more than Rs 17,600 crore in Jharkhand.

The projects include the 3rd and 4th Line connecting Sone Nagar and Andal; the Tori-Shivpur first and second railway lines; and the Biratoli-Shivpur third railway line (part of the Tori-Shivpur Project); Mohanpur-Hansdiha new rail line; Dhanbad-Chandrapura rail line, among others. These projects will expand rail services in the state and lead to socio-economic development in the region.

The Prime Minister will also flag off three trains during the programme.

This includes the Deoghar-Dibrugarh train service, the MEMU train service between Tatanagar and Badampahar (Daily) and the long-haul freight train from Shivpur station.

Moreover, PM Modi will also dedicate to nation important power projects in Jharkhand, including Unit 1 (660 MW) of North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project (STPP), Chatra.

"Developed at more than Rs 7500 crore, the project will lead to improved power supply in the region. It will also boost employment generation and contribute to socioeconomic development in the state," PMO stated.

Also, the Prime Minister will also dedicate to nation projects related to the coal sector in Jharkhand.

Later, the Prime Minister will participate in a public programme where he will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 7,200 crore in Arambagh, Hooghly, West Bengal.

At Arambagh, Hooghly, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to nation multiple developmental projects related to sectors like rail, ports, Oil Pipeline, LPG supply and wastewater treatment.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate Indian Oil's 518-km Haldia-Barauni Crude Oil Pipeline, developed at a cost of about Rs 2,790 crore. This pipeline passes through Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal. The pipeline will supply crude oil to Barauni Refinery, Bongaigaon Refinery and Guwahati Refinery in a safe, cost-efficient, and environment-friendly manner.

Prime Minister will also dedicate to nation and lay the foundation stone for multiple projects for strengthening of infrastructure at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, worth about Rs 1000 crore.

"The projects whose foundation stone will be laid include reconstruction of Berth No. 8 NSD and mechanisation of berth no. 7 and 8 NSD of the Kolkata Dock System," the PMO stated.

Prime Minister will also dedicate to nation the project for augmentation of the firefighting system at oil jetties of Haldia Dock Complex, Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port. The newly installed firefighting facility is a state-of-the-art, fully automated set-up equipped with cutting edge gas and flame sensors, ensuring immediate hazard detection.

The Prime Minister will dedicate the third Rail Mounted Quay Crane (RMQC) of Haldia Dock Complex with lifting capacity of 40 tonnes. These new projects at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata will boost the productivity of the port substantially by helping in faster and safer cargo handling and evacuation.

He will dedicate to the nation important rail projects worth about Rs 2680 crore.

"The projects include the third rail line connecting Jhargram - Salgajhari (90 km); the doubling of Sondalia - Champapukur rail line (24 km); and the doubling of Dankuni-Bhattanagar-Baltikuri rail line (9 km). These projects will expand the rail transport facilities in the region, improve mobility and facilitate seamless service of freight traffic, leading to economic and industrial growth in the region," it stated.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate Indian Oil's LPG bottling plant with a capacity of 120 TMTPA at Vidyasagar Industrial Park, Kharagpur. Developed at a cost of more than Rs 200 crore, the LPG bottling plant will be the first LPG bottling plant in the region. It will supply LPG to about 14.5 lakh customers in West Bengal.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate three projects related to wastewater treatment and sewerage in West Bengal. These projects, developed at a cost of about Rs 600 crore have been funded by the World Bank.

"The projects include Interception and Diversion (I & D) works and Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) at Howrah with a capacity of 65 MLD and a sewage network of 3.3 km; I & D works and STPs at Bally with capacity of 62 MLD and a sewage network of 11.3 km, and I & D works and STPs at Kamarhati and Baranagar with a capacity of 60 MLD and a sewage network of 8.15 km," it added.

The Prime Minister will be on a two-day visit to Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Bihar on March 1 and 2.