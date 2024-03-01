Haryana Samyukta Kisan Morcha to hold large gathering in Delhi on March 14

Farmers at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during their Dilli Chalo protest, near Patiala district on Monday | Photo: PTI

Haryana Samyukta Kisan Morcha (HSKM) leaders held a meeting in Narwana town of Jind district on Thursday to mull over the strategy to support ongoing farmers' protests at the Data Singhwala-Khanauri and Shambhu borders between Punjab and Haryana.

Haryana farmers have formed HSKM, which includes the different 18 outfits of the state. The collective took part in the meeting and extended their support and extended their support to the farmer protest.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) state president Joginder Singh Nain presided over the meeting during which they observed silence for two minutes and paid tribute to a young farmer, Shubhkaran Singh, who died in a police crackdown at the Khanauri border on February 21.

Haryana Sanyukt Kisan morcha (HSKM) leaders, including Joginder Singh Nain, Inderjeet Singh, Ratan Maan, Sukhdev Jammu, Satyawan, Azad Palwa, and many others, came down heavily on the Haryana government for making staying arrangements for paramilitary forces in government-run schools in villages that fall near border areas.

The leaders said students in schools are in panic and fear due to the presence of security personnel equipped with heavy weapons.

"The government created a war-like situation and environment near border area villages and converted it into a containment zone, leading to fear among students," a leader said.

In the meeting, the leaders jointly resolved to mobilise a large gathering at Ramlila Grounds of Delhi for a mega rally named Kisan mazdoor Mahapanchayat, which is to be held on March 14.

Moreover, farmers sought the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, and Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij for the crackdown on farmers.

The SKM national body has given a call for the Mahapanchayat in Delhi to highlight issues of a legal guarantee of MSP, against the electricity amendment bill, freedom from debt, old age pension, rolling back of labour codes, and other pending issues, said Joginder Singh Nain, another farmer leader.

The meeting concluded with the resolve to launch joint district-level Jathas to make the SKM's call for protest on March 14 a big success.

"We demanded prompt reopening of all roads, the withdrawal of police personnel camping in many schools in Haryana near the border, thus hampering the studies of students, the release of arrested persons in Haryana, and the withdrawal of police cases. The farmers also condemned the raids conducted at the residence of former governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, Satyapal Malik, who exposed corruption besides disclosing the truth about the criminal failure in preventing the 2019 Pulwama terror attack," Inderjeet Singh, another farmer leader said.