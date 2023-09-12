Confirmation

ECI team visits West Bengal, reviews preparedness for Lok Sabha polls

A team of the Election Commission of India (ECI) visited West Bengal and reviewed the preparedness for Lok Sabha polls due next year, a senior official said.

ECI team visits Bengal

(Photo: Twitter @CEOWestBengal)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2023 | 9:36 AM IST
A team of the Election Commission of India (ECI) visited West Bengal and reviewed the preparedness for Lok Sabha polls due next year, a senior official said.
ECI deputy election commissioners Dharmendra Sharma and Nitesh Kumar Vyas held a meeting with West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Aariz Aftab on Monday and discussed the special summary revision of electoral rolls, he said.
District magistrates, SPs and poll officials were also present at the meeting.
"Special focus was laid on the revision of voters' list. The ECI officials also reviewed the panchayat elections and the recently held Dhupguri bypoll," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 12 2023 | 9:36 AM IST

