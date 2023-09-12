ECI team visits West Bengal, reviews preparedness for Lok Sabha polls

A team of the Election Commission of India (ECI) visited West Bengal and reviewed the preparedness for Lok Sabha polls due next year, a senior official said.

ECI deputy election commissioners Dharmendra Sharma and Nitesh Kumar Vyas held a meeting with West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Aariz Aftab on Monday and discussed the special summary revision of electoral rolls, he said.

District magistrates, SPs and poll officials were also present at the meeting.

"Special focus was laid on the revision of voters' list. The ECI officials also reviewed the panchayat elections and the recently held Dhupguri bypoll," he added.

Also Read Anupamaa, Om Shanti Om actor Nitesh Pandey dies of cardiac arrest As tur dal prices bite, traders want consumers to try other dal varieties Karnataka polls: Will not form alliance with JD(S), says state Cong chief 2nd meeting of Oppn in Bengaluru today; AAP to join after Cong backing Cong, CPI(M) question invite to Trinamool for June 12 Oppn meet in Patna Simultaneous polls good idea but legal framework, roadmap must: Former CECs Opposition bloc INDIA resolves to jointly contest 2024 Lok Sabha elections 'One nation, one election needs five amendments but will yield savings' One nation, one election: All you need to know about simultaneous elections Markets see 70% chance of Modi-led BJP forming the next govt: Jefferies