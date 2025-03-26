Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 04:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Police team visits Delhi HC Judge's residence over cash allegations

Police team visits Delhi HC Judge's residence over cash allegations

Justice Varma denounced the allegations and said no cash was ever placed in the storeroom either by him or any of his family members

Press Trust of India New Delhi
A team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) on Wednesday visited the residence of Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma in connection with the investigation into the alleged discovery of cash, official sources said.

Police sources said the police team will carry out an inspection of the place where the fire occurred and may question staff working in the judge's residence.

On March 22, the CJI constituted the three-member committee to conduct an in-house inquiry into allegations and decided to upload the inquiry report of Chief Justice D K Upadhyay of the Delhi High Court in the incident. It included photos and videos of the alleged discovery of a huge stash of cash.

 

Justice Varma denounced the allegations and said no cash was ever placed in the storeroom either by him or any of his family members.

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

