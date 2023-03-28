Political analyst sues Netflix to take down Big Bang Theory; read to know





The controversy is about an episode that features actor Jim Parsons who plays the role of Sheldon Cooper in the sitcom. In the scene in question, Sheldon Cooper compares Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Madhuri Dixit Nene. In doing so, he calls Aishwarya 'a poor man's Madhuri Dixit.' To which, actor Kunal Nayyar who plays the role of Rajesh Koothrapalli responds saying, 'Aishwarya Rai is a goddess, by comparison, Madhuri Dixit is a leprous prostitute.' Mithun Vijay Kumar, a political analyst has sued Netflix over the use of derogatory language against Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene in the first episode of Big Bang Theory's second season, reporte The Times of India.In his legal filing, he has asked for the removal of the show from the streaming platform, the report added. He accused the content of being sexist and promoting misogyny.

What has the political analyst said?

Mithun Vijay Kumar referred to the scene and said, "It is important to hold companies like Netflix accountable for their actions and to ensure that they are sensitive to the cultural values and sentiments of the communities they serve. I strongly believe that streaming service providers have a responsibility to carefully curate the content that they offer on their platforms. It is their duty to ensure that the material they present does not include derogatory, offensive, or defamatory content. I was deeply troubled by the use of a derogatory term in one of the shows on Netflix - Big Bang Theory. This term was used in reference to the acclaimed Madhuri Dixit Nene, and it was not only offensive and deeply hurtful but also showed a lack of regard for her dignity.”

Further elaborating his argument, he added, "I strongly believe that streaming service providers must take such issues seriously and act quickly to address any instances of offensive or defamatory content. Furthermore, streaming service providers should be proactive in preventing such content from being streamed. This can be achieved through clear guidelines and rigorous screening processes for all the content published. Ultimately, streaming services have a significant influence over the content that is consumed by millions of individuals, and with this influence comes a responsibility to ensure that the content they offer is respectful, inclusive, and free from harmful stereotypes. I hope that this incident will serve as a wake-up call to all streaming services providers to work towards creating a more equitable and respectful media landscape.”