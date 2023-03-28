close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Political analyst sues Netflix to take down Big Bang Theory; read to know

He said it is important to hold companies like Netflix accountable for their actions and to ensure that they are sensitive to the cultural values and sentiments of the communities they serve

BS Rich Content
Big Bang Theory

Big Bang Theory

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 9:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Mithun Vijay Kumar, a political analyst has sued Netflix over the use of derogatory language against Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene in the first episode of Big Bang Theory's second season,  reporte The Times of India.

In his legal filing, he has asked for the removal of the show from the streaming platform, the report added. He accused the content of being sexist and promoting misogyny.
The controversy is about an episode that features actor Jim Parsons who plays the role of Sheldon Cooper in the sitcom. In the scene in question, Sheldon Cooper compares Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Madhuri Dixit Nene. In doing so, he calls Aishwarya 'a poor man's Madhuri Dixit.' To which, actor Kunal Nayyar who plays the role of Rajesh Koothrapalli responds saying, 'Aishwarya Rai is a goddess, by comparison, Madhuri Dixit is a leprous prostitute.'

What has the political analyst said?
Mithun Vijay Kumar referred to the scene and said, "It is important to hold companies like Netflix accountable for their actions and to ensure that they are sensitive to the cultural values and sentiments of the communities they serve. I strongly believe that streaming service providers have a responsibility to carefully curate the content that they offer on their platforms. It is their duty to ensure that the material they present does not include derogatory, offensive, or defamatory content. I was deeply troubled by the use of a derogatory term in one of the shows on Netflix - Big Bang Theory. This term was used in reference to the acclaimed Madhuri Dixit Nene, and it was not only offensive and deeply hurtful but also showed a lack of regard for her dignity.”

Further elaborating his argument, he added, "I strongly believe that streaming service providers must take such issues seriously and act quickly to address any instances of offensive or defamatory content. Furthermore, streaming service providers should be proactive in preventing such content from being streamed. This can be achieved through clear guidelines and rigorous screening processes for all the content published. Ultimately, streaming services have a significant influence over the content that is consumed by millions of individuals, and with this influence comes a responsibility to ensure that the content they offer is respectful, inclusive, and free from harmful stereotypes. I hope that this incident will serve as a wake-up call to all streaming services providers to work towards creating a more equitable and respectful media landscape.”

Also Read

Here is how Netflix plans to put an end to password sharing on its platform

Come 2023, you will not be able to share Netflix password with others

3 foreigners held, fake passport of Aishwarya Rai recovered: Noida Police

Netflix to bring 40 more games this year, 70 titles in development

Musk starts restoring 62k suspended Twitter accounts as 'Big Bang' process

BJP only pan-India party today amidst family-run political outfits: PM Modi

Focus on wellbeing significant to cut burn out in companies: Report

India has potential to be world's skill capital: Rural Development Minister

Pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal seen without turban in fresh CCTV footage

Hiring intent for manufacturing, services sector up 10% in Q1FY24: Report

Topics : The Big Bang Theory | Netflix | Aishwarya Rai

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 6:42 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon