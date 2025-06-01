Sunday, June 01, 2025 | 05:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Power consumption down 4% in May due to early monsoon, unseasonal rains

Power consumption down 4% in May due to early monsoon, unseasonal rains

India's electricity consumption fell to 148.71 billion units in May 2025 from 155.15 billion units a year ago as unseasonal rains and early monsoon dampened demand

As per government estimates, power consumption was expected to touch a peak demand of 277 gigawatt in summer 2025 | Representational Image

Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

Power consumption in India dipped over 4 per cent to 148.71 billion units in May 2025, compared to the same month a year ago, due to the early arrival of the monsoon and unseasonal rains.
 
Official data show that power consumption in May 2024 was 155.15 billion units.
 
PTI quoted experts as saying that unseasonal rains and the early arrival of the monsoon in the country were the primary reasons for the fall in power consumption along with demand. 
The experts also believe the power demand and consumption to remain steady in the coming months.
 
As per government estimates, power consumption was expected to touch a peak demand of 277 gigawatt in summer 2025. 
 

The peak day for power demand — the highest demand for a day — in May 2025 was recorded at 231 gigawatt, significantly lower than the 250 gigawatt recorded in May 2024, which touched an all-time high.
 
Earlier, the India Meteorological Department said that the monsoon in Kerala arrived on May 24, a week before its scheduled onset of June 1.
 
The early arrival of the monsoon negatively affects power demand as cooling appliances, which contribute the major chunk of electricity consumption, are used less. 
According to IMD, India is expected to experience hotter-than-usual temperatures from April to June, with more heatwave days in Central and Eastern India and the Northwestern plains.
 
Minimum temperatures will be higher than usual across most of the country, except for a few places in the Northwest and the Northeast, where temperatures may be normal or slightly below normal, the IMD said.
 
Heatwaves in the country also arrived as early as February 27–28 this year, compared to the first heatwave experienced in 2024 on April 5.
 
Business Standard has earlier reported that due to a dip in power demand, prices of coal imports remained softer.
 

First Published: Jun 01 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

