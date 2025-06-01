Sunday, June 01, 2025 | 05:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Amit Shah assures full help to Assam, Arunachal, Sikkim after heavy rains

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to chief ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Manipur governor to coordinate government support amid severe flooding in the Northeast

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during the Border Security Force (BSF) Investiture Ceremony and Rustamji Memorial Lecture, in New Delhi, Friday, May, 23, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday called the chief ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, as well as the governor of Manipur, to address the flood situation following heavy rains in these states.
 
Amit Shah assured them of full support to tackle the flood situation.
 
The home minister emphasised that the government is unwavering in its support for the people of the Northeast.
 
“Spoke with the chief ministers of Assam, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh and the governor of Manipur in the wake of ongoing heavy rainfall in their states. Also assured them of every possible help to tackle any situation,” he posted on X.
 
 
“I have briefed him on the measures being taken and we are grateful for his concern and support,” Sarma added.

Several parts of the Northeast are experiencing flood-like conditions due to intense rainfall.
 
In Assam, more than 78,000 people across 15 districts have been affected by flooding, which has disrupted road transport, rail and ferry services, according to officials. 
 
“Hon’ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji called me a short while ago to enquire about the floods in Assam and has offered all possible assistance to deal with the ongoing situation,” chief minister Sarma shared in a post on X.
 
In Arunachal Pradesh, torrential rains over the last two days have triggered landslides, resulting in the deaths of nine people.
 
In Sikkim, nearly 1,500 tourists were stranded in various locations in north Sikkim on Saturday after landslides blocked the main road, officials reported.
 
Additionally, in the Mangan district of Sikkim on Thursday night, a vehicle carrying 11 tourists veered into the Teesta River, resulting in one death, two injuries and eight people missing.
 
In Manipur, heavy rains have caused widespread flooding and landslides, affecting 3,802 people and damaging 883 homes in the last 48 hours, officials said on Sunday.

Topics : Amit Shah Assam floods

First Published: Jun 01 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

