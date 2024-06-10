Pralhad Joshi: From mining coal to building green energy and food security

Coal minister in the second stint of the NDA government, Pralhad Joshi has now transitioned towards green energy – one of the key focuses of the Narendra Modi government since its first tenure. Joshi has become a fifth-time MP after winning the Dharwad Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 97,324 votes, defeating Congress's Vinod Assoti in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.



Joshi will now spearhead the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) and Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (MoCAFP). In his earlier role, Joshi was also the minister for parliamentary affairs.

Joshi, in his role as coal minister, reached out to state governments and other central departments for the efficient awarding, mining, and transport of coal. Joshi is considered a trusted ally by members of parliament across party lines, and this has helped him push for coal reforms across states and get support from various departments such as railways and shipping.

The Modi government plans to replicate the success of coal reforms in green energy through its flagship scheme – PM Suryaghar Yojana. The scheme aims to solarise rooftops of 10 million houses across India. The country is also aiming for a target of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity development by the end of this decade. This would require coordination between the Centre and states, something Joshi is believed to be adept at.



At the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Joshi’s knack for maintaining a communication line with all states on schemes related to food distribution would be handy.

Managing food subsidy and prices due to the free foodgrains scheme for five years and high food inflation, particularly in pulses and oilseeds, could be a big challenge. The drop in food production has also pushed up food inflation, which needs to be reined in. To control this, the central government has announced measures including curbing rice exports and allowing the free import of pulses and oilseeds until at least March 2025. Additionally, exports of onion and deoiled cakes of some oilseeds have been stopped. The food distribution department under Joshi would need to promptly relook at some of these decisions to ensure that farmers receive fair prices for their produce.

At the consumer affairs level, Joshi is taking over at a time when there has been a spike in grievances against online scams. The ministry is looking to launch several initiatives such as busting dark patterns in the online space and resolving complaints through mediation to alleviate consumer grievances.