Prayed to God for a solution to Ayodhya dispute, says CJI Chandrachud

He was addressing residents of his native Kanhersar village in Khed taluka where he was felicitated

(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2024 | 8:13 PM IST

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Sunday said he had prayed to God for a solution to the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute and asserted God will find a way if one has faith.

He was addressing residents of his native Kanhersar village in Khed taluka where he was felicitated.

"Very often we have cases (to adjudicate) but we don't arrive at a solution. Something similar happened during the Ayodhya (Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute) which was in front of me for three months. I sat before the deity and told him he needs to find a solution," he said.

Asserting that he prays regularly, the CJI said, "Believe me, if you have faith, God will always find a way."

On November 9, 2019, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi settled a fractious issue that went back more than a century by paving the way for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The bench also ruled that a mosque will come up on an alternative five-acre plot in Ayodhya itself. CJI Chandrachud was part of the bench that delivered the historic verdict.

Incidentally, the CJI had visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in July this year and offered prayers.

The idol consecration of the temple was held on January 22 this year in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 20 2024 | 8:12 PM IST

