Uttar Pradesh govt looking to tap domestic medical devices' market



The UP Medical Device Park, spread over 350 acres in Sector 28 of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) in Gautam Budh Nagar district, will position the state as a leading medical hub in India. Uttar Pradesh (UP) is looking to tap the domestic medical devices’ market, currently valued at $10 billion, with its upcoming greenfield infra in Noida.



“We are constructing two flatted factories to help industrialists in the medical devices segment. It will also encourage small and medium enterprises to set up their units here,” YEIDA CEO Arunveer Singh said. The manufacturing infrastructure will cater to the domestic market as well as tap the lucrative export market.



By importing almost 80 per cent of its medical devices requirement, India is majorly dependent on foreign suppliers - particularly with respect to high-end equipment like cancer diagnostics, medical imaging and ultrasonic scans. He said, to realise the vision of ‘Make in India’ and self-reliant India, work is going on to put the park in the league of best. According to the union commerce ministry data analysed by the Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD), the imports of medical devices surged by 41 per cent to Rs 63,200 crore in 2021-22 from Rs 44,708 crore in 2020-21.

Also Read Local medical device makers seek trade margin rationalisation in Budget 23 LIVE: India is world's 3rd largest startup ecosystem, says Smriti Irani Another bid to resurrect Rs 10,000-crore Noida Film City project Adityanath govt to nurture 'UP Khadi' start-ups and e-commerce Uttar Pradesh plans to buy 43,000 acres of land for Rs 7.3 trillion Over 2,000 people from violence-hit Manipur flee to Mizoram: Official Closely monitoring Guwahati child abuse case: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma 51 Rajasthan students stranded in violence-hit Manipur flown to Jaipur Maharashtra logs 76 Covid-19 cases, one death; sharp fall in weekly tally Haryana to launch comprehensive campaign for skill development schemes



Despite efforts to cut imports from China, it has retained the top source for India as shipments grew 48 per cent from Rs 9,112 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 13,538 crore in 2021-22. Upping the ante, the UP Medical Device Park is being equipped with world class facilities and seamless connectivity, including the proposal to link it with a bullet train. The imports are growing rapidly as companies continue to ramp up infra to leverage the expanding sector of medical tourism, which is estimated to contribute almost $2 billion to the Indian healthcare market.