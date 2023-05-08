Uttar Pradesh govt looking to tap domestic medical devices' market

Uttar Pradesh (UP) is looking to tap the domestic medical devices’ market, currently valued at $10 billion, with its upcoming greenfield infra in Noida.
The UP Medical Device Park, spread over 350 acres in Sector 28 of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) in Gautam Budh Nagar district, will position the state as a leading medical hub in India.
The manufacturing infrastructure will cater to the domestic market as well as tap the lucrative export market.
“We are constructing two flatted factories to help industrialists in the medical devices segment. It will also encourage small and medium enterprises to set up their units here,” YEIDA CEO Arunveer Singh said.
He said, to realise the vision of ‘Make in India’ and self-reliant India, work is going on to put the park in the league of best. According to the union commerce ministry data analysed by the Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD), the imports of medical devices surged by 41 per cent to Rs 63,200 crore in 2021-22 from Rs 44,708 crore in 2020-21.
By importing almost 80 per cent of its medical devices requirement, India is majorly dependent on foreign suppliers - particularly with respect to high-end equipment like cancer diagnostics, medical imaging and ultrasonic scans.
Also Read
Local medical device makers seek trade margin rationalisation in Budget 23
LIVE: India is world's 3rd largest startup ecosystem, says Smriti Irani
Another bid to resurrect Rs 10,000-crore Noida Film City project
Adityanath govt to nurture 'UP Khadi' start-ups and e-commerce
Uttar Pradesh plans to buy 43,000 acres of land for Rs 7.3 trillion
Over 2,000 people from violence-hit Manipur flee to Mizoram: Official
Closely monitoring Guwahati child abuse case: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
51 Rajasthan students stranded in violence-hit Manipur flown to Jaipur
Maharashtra logs 76 Covid-19 cases, one death; sharp fall in weekly tally
Haryana to launch comprehensive campaign for skill development schemes
The imports are growing rapidly as companies continue to ramp up infra to leverage the expanding sector of medical tourism, which is estimated to contribute almost $2 billion to the Indian healthcare market.
Despite efforts to cut imports from China, it has retained the top source for India as shipments grew 48 per cent from Rs 9,112 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 13,538 crore in 2021-22. Upping the ante, the UP Medical Device Park is being equipped with world class facilities and seamless connectivity, including the proposal to link it with a bullet train.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reiterated his resolve to make the state a leading medical and pharmaceutical hub in the country.
Meanwhile, YEIDA has allotted land to 59 medical devices companies with a total employment potential of 5,000 in the park. These companies will invest Rs 415 crore to manufacture a range of medical devices including orthopedic implants, oxygen concentrator, anaesthesia needle & kit, anaesthesia workstation, spinal implant, X- ray machine, endoscopic, biliary stent, ICU ventilator, ECG machine, chemotherapy device, radiology device, portable mobile lab, and electrolyte analyser, among others.