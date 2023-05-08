UP civic polls: Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav holds roadshow in Kanpur

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav on Monday held a roadshow in parts of the city to seek votes for party's mayoral candidate Vandana Bajpai in the civic body polls and said people have started realising that it was only her party which could truly work for the state's development.

She also said that people are no longer going to be misled by the ruling BJP.

The roadshow, which started from Hanuman Mandir in Kidwai Nagar, ended at Dasu Kuaan in Naubasta passing through various localities.

The roadshow was scheduled to start from 2pm but was delayed by over two hours.

Interacting with people during the roadshow, the Mainpuri MP said she did not go for campaigning anywhere else in the state, but has come to Kanpur to seek votes for her sister-in-law (Vandana Bajpai) in order to ensure her victory.

As the SP leader, who is wife of party chief Akhilesh Yadav, waved at the people along the route, an enthusiastic crowd was seen trying to catch a glimpse of her in the densely populated areas of the city. Some SP supporters welcomed her with a shower of flower petals.

"People believe that only the Samajwadi Party can make the development of the state possible in true manner. People are no longer going to be misled by the BJP," she said, adding that this time only the 'cycle' (SP's symbol) will run from east to west.

The roadshow was held in localities such as Nandlal Crossing, CTI Crossing, Shastri Chowk, Sachan Guest House, Pashupati Nagar, Shriram Chowk to Yashodanagar bypass, Naubasta, the areas considered as the BJP stronghold.