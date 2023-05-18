close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Prepare action plan to hand over houses to poor in Amaravati: Reddy

"The sooner the houses are constructed and handed over to the poor, the better it would be for their lives," Reddy said in a a release by the state government

Press Trust of India Amaravati
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh, jaganmohan reddy

File Photo of Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Source: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 11:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday directed officials to prepare an action plan for constructing houses and hand them over to beneficiaries after distributing pattas for the eligible poor in the Amaravati capital region.

Reviewing the government housing programme, the Chief Minister instructed officials to give special attention on expediting construction for the poor to get their houses at the earliest.

"The sooner the houses are constructed and handed over to the poor, the better it would be for their lives," Reddy said in a a release by the state government.

Meanwhile, officials informed the Chief Minister that 5,024 Andhra Pradesh Township And Infrastructure Development Corporation (APTIDCO) houses are ready to be handed over while levelling works of land at R-5 zone, a designated place for eligible poor people in the capital area, have been completed and house pattas are ready to be distributed.

According to officials, 3.7 lakh houses were completed thus far under housing for poor as part of the 'Navaratnalu' scheme of nine different welfare programmes while the state has spent Rs 1,085 crore on housing in the past 45 days.

Further, they noted that construction of five lakh houses would be completed in the next 45 days while 8.6 lakh of them are under various stages of development.

Also Read

Andhra HC cannot be town planner: Supreme Court on high court order

IMD issues alert in south coastal Andhra as cyclone 'Mandous' intensifies

Amaravati farmers protest against AP govt's plan for three state capitals

Polavaram project is synonymous with Y S Rajasekhar Reddy: Andhra CM

Andhra High Court strikes down govt order imposing curbs on meetings

Recruiting nurses remain a major hurdle to hospital bed expansion

Manipur clashes: Meitei groups draw parallel with Kashmiri Pandits

PM to inaugurate new Parliament building on May 28, will dedicate to nation

President appoints Andhra HC chief justice, senior advocate as SC judges

Bengal, Vietnam have much to do to strengthen bilateral trade: Envoy

Moreover, efforts have been intensified to enable women beneficiaries to avail loans, even as more than 11 lakh women were granted bank loans up to Rs 35,000 each while the loan amount sanctioned under the 'Pavala Vaddi' MSME scheme has risen up to Rs 3,887 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Andhra Pradesh government Amravati

First Published: May 18 2023 | 11:56 PM IST

Latest News

View More

OpenAI starts rolling out ChatGPT app for Apple iOS in US: Details here

ChatGPT, OpenAI, web browsing
1 min read

PM to inaugurate new Parliament building on May 28, will dedicate to nation

Narendra Modi, PM Modi
1 min read

Wall Street gains, dollar climbs on solid data, debt ceiling progress

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Business visit expenses by employer not covered in RBI's remittance scheme

Image
2 min read

President appoints Andhra HC chief justice, senior advocate as SC judges

Murmu, Droupadi Murmu
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Your credit card payments overseas will attract a 20% TCS from July 1

Credit card
4 min read

Cabinet reshuffle: Arjun Meghwal replaces Kiren Rijiju as new law minister

kiren rijiju
2 min read

India, UK struggling to make progress in free trade talks: Report

FTA, Free Trade Agreement, Trade Ties, Deals, Partnership
4 min read

SC stays West Bengal government's order banning film 'The Kerala Story'

The kerala story
3 min read

Jallikattu cultural heritage: SC upholds Tamil Nadu law allowing the sport

Bull tamers attempt to tame a bull during the Avaniyapuram jallikattu as part of Pongal celebrations in Madurai (Photo: PTI)
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon