PM to inaugurate new Parliament building on May 28, will dedicate to nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly- constructed Parliament building on May 28.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met Modi on Thursday and extended an invitation to inaugurate the new building, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said.

The new Parliament building can comfortably seat 888 members in the Lok Sabha chamber and 300 in the Rajya Sabha chamber, it said.

In case of a joint sitting of both the Houses, a total of 1,280 members can be accommodated in the Lok Sabha chamber.

The prime minister had laid the foundation stone of the new parliament building on December 10, 2020.

The new building has been built in record time with quality construction, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said.

Also Read This is how India's new Parliament building will look like: Pics inside What does Parliament's winter session mean for you? New parliament building to open soon marking 9-years of Modi government Will stand with Left parties in 2024 LS elections, says JD(S) HD Deve Gowda Second part of budget session likely to be held in new parliament building President appoints Andhra HC chief justice, senior advocate as SC judges Bengal, Vietnam have much to do to strengthen bilateral trade: Envoy Jaisalmer authority promises land allotment to displaced Hindus from Pak Officials to use anti-smog guns amid spike in AQI: Environment Minister Haryana Minister orders overweight cops to be transferred to police lines

The present building of the Parliament was completed in 1927, and is now 96 years old.

Over the years, the old building was found to be inadequate for present day requirements.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha had passed resolutions urging the government to construct a new building for the Parliament.