MHA grants FCRA approval to Ram temple trust, can receive foreign donations

Such contributions can be sent to a designated bank account of the trust in the SBI's main branch located in Delhi

The proposed model of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya

The proposed model of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 11:55 PM IST
The home ministry has granted approval to the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra to receive contributions from foreign sources for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, its general secretary Champat Rai said on Wednesday.
Such contributions can be sent to a designated bank account of the trust in the SBI's main branch located in Delhi, he said.
"The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has been approved by the FCRA (Foreign Contribution Regulation Act) Department of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, to receive voluntary contributions under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act 2010," he said in a post on X.
In a media statement issued separately, he said, "The FCRA section of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Government of India, has registered the trust 'Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra' to accept the voluntary contribution from the foreign sources."

"Kindly note that such contributions can be sent to only designated bank account of the state Bank of India, Main Branch, situated at 11 Sansad Marg, New Delhi," he said.
The construction of the ground floor of the three-storey Ram temple in Ayodhya will be completed by December-end and the consecration ceremony is expected to take place on January 22, temple Construction Committee Chairperson Nripendra Mishra recently told PTI in an interview.
Mishra had also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to take part in an event related to the 'pran pratishtha' on any day between January 20 and 24. The final date is yet to be communicated by the Prime Minister's Office, he said.

Topics : MHA FCRA Ram temple Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 11:55 PM IST

