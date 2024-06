President Murmu hosts dinner for outgoing Union Council of Ministers

President Droupadi Murmu hosted a farewell dinner for the outgoing Council of Ministers, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, his wife Sudesh Dhankhar, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla were pictured at the dinner in Delhi.

The dinner was attended by Union Ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, among others.

A post by the President of India on X shared pictures from the function, with a caption that read, "President Droupadi Murmu hosted a dinner for the outgoing Union Council of Ministers, led by Prime Minister at Rashtrapati Bhavan."