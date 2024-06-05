NIA files chargesheet against Maoist cadre in plot to kill police personnel

The National Investigation Agency filed a charge sheet on Wednesday against a CPI (Maoist) cadre in a case related to the conspiracy to damage and block a road in Chhattisgarh with the intent to kill police personnel and loot their arms.

Lakhma Ram alias Lakhma Korram has been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Chhattisgarh Special Public Security Act, 2005, according to the charge sheet filed before the NIA special court in Jagdalpur.

He was one of the 35 accused against whom the NIA registered the case on February 29, 2024, along with other unknown armed cadres of the proscribed terrorist organisation, after taking over the investigation from the local police, an official statement said.

The CPI (Maoist) cadres and their associates had blocked the Narayanpur-Orchha main road from India Gate, Raynar, to Marghat Raynar in furtherance of the conspiracy to kill a police party crossing the road and loot their arms, it said.



Lakhma, who was part of the conspiracy, had earlier worked as the chief of the Bhatbeda Jantana Sarkar of the CPI (Maoist), the statement said.

He actively participated in the meetings held by the banned outfit and carried out unlawful or criminal activities for it, the probe agency said.



NIA Chargesheets One CPI (Maoist) Cadre in Conspiracy to Kill Security Forces in Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/uTyGtP4C7r June 5, 2024

"He was also a leader of Nadipara Protest in Orchha under the banner of Maad Bachao Manch, which was formed as a front for CPI (Maoist) to propagate their anti-government agenda," the NIA said.

The entire conspiracy was aimed at establishing the outfit's self-proclaimed "Jantana Sarkar" by overthrowing the elected government in the state, it said.

Jantana Sarkar has been banned as an unlawful organisation by the Chhattisgarh government.

The CPI (Maoist) cadres had planned to loot the police team's weapons to promote their agenda, the NIA said.