close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Previous MVA govt showed red flag to development: Devendra Fadnavis

Fadnavis said the upcoming Mahavir Bhavan in Bhayandar will fulfil the needs of Jain monks and others for camping

Press Trust of India Thane
Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis | Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2023 | 7:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi government had "red flagged" development works but the current dispensation is committed to fast-track various projects.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader was speaking after performing the groundbreaking ceremony and laying a foundation stone for various projects in Bhayandar city in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

"The previous MVA government had not given enough funds for the development of Mira-Bhayandar township. That government had shown a red flag to overall development but the current government (of Shiv Sena-BJP) is committed to bringing development and will ensure that projects are expedited," he said.

Fadnavis said the upcoming Mahavir Bhavan in Bhayandar will fulfil the needs of Jain monks and others for camping.

He said the upcoming metro line in the region has been extended up to Uttan, a coastal town in the Thane district.

Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, also said an integrated CCTV network will be set up in Bhayandar which will lead to the fast detection of crime.

Also Read

Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Everything you need to know about the festival

Mahavir Jayanti 2023: History, importance, best wishes to your loved ones

MVA members protest against LPG price hike in the legislature complex

MVA cries foul as Shinde-Fadnavis govt slashes security of 25 oppn leaders

Extortion calls made investor drop Rs 6,000 cr Maha plan last yr: Fadnavis

Rajasthan to provide Rs 444 cr for barbed wire fencing on agri fields

Isro to send up uncrewed rocket in 2024 as part of Gaganyaan Mission

336 villages in Arunachal to get 4G connectivity, 254 mobile towers set up

Scindia not a traitor, but a self-righteous leader: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Tendulkar not just a cricketing idol for me, he is a life coach: Yuvraj

He said the state government will fund 50 electric buses for Bhayandar and asked civic authorities to ensure that necessary medical facilities are made available at the upcoming cancer hospital in the city.

Earlier in the day, Fadnavis attended a meeting at Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini at Uttan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Devendra Fadnavis Development Maharashtra government

First Published: Apr 22 2023 | 7:05 PM IST

Latest News

View More

China oils a West Asian deal

oil prices
5 min read

UP govt to set up training centres across state for roadways drivers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
2 min read

Previous MVA govt showed red flag to development: Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis
2 min read

Isro to send up uncrewed rocket in 2024 as part of Gaganyaan Mission

ISRO
3 min read

Lenovo begins laying off employees as PC business takes a beating: Report

Lenovo
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Examine top 30 cases of TDS falling short: CBDT to tax department

taxes, tax, taxing, audit
3 min read

Isro's PSLV-C55 successfully launches two Singapore satellites into orbit

ISRO PSLV-C55 mission
2 min read

Weekend Bites: Cook serves his own India recipe, and the wailing over ticks

Photo: Bloomberg
8 min read

India logs 12,193 fresh Covid-19 infections, active cases up to 67,556

covid, coronavirus, corona
1 min read

Akshaya Tritiya: Jewellers expect pick up in sales as gold prices soften

Akshaya Tritiya, gold, Akshaya Tritiya 2017
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon