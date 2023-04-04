Mahavir Jayanti 2023: History, importance, best wishes to your loved ones







Mahavir Jayanti 2023: History

In the year 599 BC, Lord Mahavir was born in Kundagram, which is now Bihar in India. He was the son of devoted Jains, Queen Trishala and King Siddhartha. Lord Mahavir left his royal life at the age of 30 and became an ascetic in order to become spiritually enlightened. He attained Kevala Jnana, Jainism's highest level of spiritual enlightenment, after years of hard penance and meditation. An auspicious day celebrating the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, the founder of Jainism and the 24th last Tirthankara, is called Mahavir Jayanti or Mahaveer Janma Kalyanak. Celebrated on the thirteenth day of the Chaitra month as per the Hindu schedule, the date of Mahavir Jayanti changes every year. The Gregorian calendar places the celebration typically in the months of March and April. The Mahavir Jayanti 2023 will be celebrated on April 4, this year.





Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Importance

The celebration of Lord Mahavir's birth, his teachings and philosophy are known as Mahavir Jayanti. On this day, Jains from all over the world goes to Jain temples to pray and ask for help. The day is set apart by detailed parades, bhajans, and spiritual talks, which are directed to propagate the lessons of Lord Mahavir. The Jainism tenets of non-violence, honesty, non-attachment, and compassion were propagated by Lord Mahavir. In his teachings, he stresses the significance of avoiding materialistic possessions and attachments and leading a life of simplicity and austerity.



The festival is celebrated as a time to remember Lord Mahavir's teachings and consider his philosophy of living a simple, austere life devoid of material possessions and attachments. Charitable activities also mark the occasion. Giving back to society and helping those in need are central tenets of Jainism. The poor receive clothing and food, and charitable organizations receive donations. As a sign of respect and devotion to Lord Mahavir, Jains also fast on this day.

Also Read Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Everything you need to know about the festival NTA JEE Main 2023 application process to start in November; check details Budget 2023-24: Manufacturing sector eyes revised taxations, new PLIs Budget 2023: A look back at some major announcements in previous Budget Union Budget 2023: Experts don't expect surprises in social sector outlay Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Everything you need to know about the festival Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Death Anniversary 2023: 10 things you must know From SRK, Varun Dhawan, Nick Jonas, to Gigi Hadid, stars at Ambani Gala Not Obama or Bieber, Elon Musk is now the most followed person on Twitter Taparia family buys India's costliest apartment worth Rs 369 cr in Mumbai

Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Wishes

• On Mahavir Jayanti and every day after, may Lord Mahavira bless you.

• Wishing you a joyful and favoured Mahavir Jayanti. May this blessed day bring harmony, joy, and success to your life.

• Your life be filled with happiness, contentment, and inner peace thanks to Lord Mahavir's blessings. Wishing you and your loved ones a happy Mahavir Jayanti.

• Love and harmony can help you achieve peace and strengthen the bonds of brotherhood. Wish you a very cheerful Mahavir Jayanti.

• Spreading love, happiness, and harmony is the best way to celebrate Mahavir Jayanti. I wish that this festival will bring you closer to your loved ones and the community. Best wishes for this memorable day.

