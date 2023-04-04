close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Mahavir Jayanti 2023: History, importance, best wishes to your loved ones

It is on Mahavir Jayanti that the Jain community celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, the founder of Jainism and the 24th Tirthankara

Sonika Nitin Nimje Delhi
Mahavir Jayanti 2023

Mahavir Jayanti 2023

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 1:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

An auspicious day celebrating the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, the founder of Jainism and the 24th last Tirthankara, is called Mahavir Jayanti or Mahaveer Janma Kalyanak. Celebrated on the thirteenth day of the Chaitra month as per the Hindu schedule, the date of Mahavir Jayanti changes every year. The Gregorian calendar places the celebration typically in the months of March and April. The Mahavir Jayanti 2023 will be celebrated on April 4, this year. 


Mahavir Jayanti 2023: History


In the year 599 BC, Lord Mahavir was born in Kundagram, which is now Bihar in India. He was the son of devoted Jains, Queen Trishala and King Siddhartha. Lord Mahavir left his royal life at the age of 30 and became an ascetic in order to become spiritually enlightened. He attained Kevala Jnana, Jainism's highest level of spiritual enlightenment, after years of hard penance and meditation. 

The Jainism tenets of non-violence, honesty, non-attachment, and compassion were propagated by Lord Mahavir. In his teachings, he stresses the significance of avoiding materialistic possessions and attachments and leading a life of simplicity and austerity.

Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Importance


The celebration of Lord Mahavir's birth, his teachings and philosophy are known as Mahavir Jayanti. On this day, Jains from all over the world goes to Jain temples to pray and ask for help. The day is set apart by detailed parades, bhajans, and spiritual talks, which are directed to propagate the lessons of Lord Mahavir.

Charitable activities also mark the occasion. Giving back to society and helping those in need are central tenets of Jainism. The poor receive clothing and food, and charitable organizations receive donations. As a sign of respect and devotion to Lord Mahavir, Jains also fast on this day.
The festival is celebrated as a time to remember Lord Mahavir's teachings and consider his philosophy of living a simple, austere life devoid of material possessions and attachments.

Also Read

Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Everything you need to know about the festival

NTA JEE Main 2023 application process to start in November; check details

Budget 2023-24: Manufacturing sector eyes revised taxations, new PLIs

Budget 2023: A look back at some major announcements in previous Budget

Union Budget 2023: Experts don't expect surprises in social sector outlay

Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Everything you need to know about the festival

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Death Anniversary 2023: 10 things you must know

From SRK, Varun Dhawan, Nick Jonas, to Gigi Hadid, stars at Ambani Gala

Not Obama or Bieber, Elon Musk is now the most followed person on Twitter

Taparia family buys India's costliest apartment worth Rs 369 cr in Mumbai




Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Wishes


    • On Mahavir Jayanti and every day after, may Lord Mahavira bless you.
      
    • Wishing you a joyful and favoured Mahavir Jayanti. May this blessed day bring harmony, joy, and success to your life.
      
    • Your life be filled with happiness, contentment, and inner peace thanks to Lord Mahavir's blessings. Wishing you and your loved ones a happy Mahavir Jayanti.
      
    • Love and harmony can help you achieve peace and strengthen the bonds of brotherhood. Wish you a very cheerful Mahavir Jayanti.
      
    • Spreading love, happiness, and harmony is the best way to celebrate Mahavir Jayanti. I wish that this festival will bring you closer to your loved ones and the community. Best wishes for this memorable day.
Topics : Traditional festivals | festivals | Tradition

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 11:25 AM IST

Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon