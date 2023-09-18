Prez greets citizens on Ganesh Chaturthi eve, says festival inspires all

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday greeted citizens on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi and said the festival inspires all to remain humble in life and promote brotherhood in society.

"This festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Shri Ganesha the epitome of knowledge, wisdom and prosperity, is a festival of enthusiasm, joy and happiness," she said.

This festival gives the message of working together and also inspires us to remain humble in life and promote harmony and brotherhood in the society, the President said.

"May Lord Shri Ganesha help us overcome obstacles so that we can contribute immensely in building a developed nation," Murmu said in her message.

The President also extended warm greetings and good wishes to all Indians living in the country and abroad on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, it added.

Also Read Ganesh Chaturthi: Details about do's and don'ts for bringing Ganpati home Ganesh Chaturthi: Best wishes, quotes, pandal and Ganesh temple decoration How is Ganesh Chaturthi observed by various celebrities? Details inside Heavy vehicle traffic banned on Mumbai-Goa highway till Ganesh festival BJP taking care of need, not greed: Nadda on promise of 3 free cylinders Govt unveils 'People's G20' eBook, shedding light on G20 presidency Ahead of 2024 elections, AIADMK says not in alliance with BJP in TN now China's economic confidence plummets as domestic real estate crises stack Parliament special session: PM Modi commends 7,500 members, 600 women MPs BLS Int'l, PSB Alliance partner to offer advanced doorstep banking services