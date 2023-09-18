close
Sensex (-0.36%)
67596.84 -241.79
Nifty (-0.29%)
20133.30 -59.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.26%)
5850.40 -15.50
Nifty Midcap (-0.42%)
40658.20 -171.70
Nifty Bank (-0.54%)
45979.85 -251.65
Heatmap

Prez greets citizens on Ganesh Chaturthi eve, says festival inspires all

This festival gives the message of working together and also inspires us to remain humble in life and promote harmony and brotherhood in the society, the President said

President Murmu'

President Murmu's addresses nation

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2023 | 7:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday greeted citizens on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi and said the festival inspires all to remain humble in life and promote brotherhood in society.
"This festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Shri Ganesha the epitome of knowledge, wisdom and prosperity, is a festival of enthusiasm, joy and happiness," she said.
This festival gives the message of working together and also inspires us to remain humble in life and promote harmony and brotherhood in the society, the President said.
"May Lord Shri Ganesha help us overcome obstacles so that we can contribute immensely in building a developed nation," Murmu said in her message.
The President also extended warm greetings and good wishes to all Indians living in the country and abroad on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, it added.

Also Read

Ganesh Chaturthi: Details about do's and don'ts for bringing Ganpati home

Ganesh Chaturthi: Best wishes, quotes, pandal and Ganesh temple decoration

How is Ganesh Chaturthi observed by various celebrities? Details inside

Heavy vehicle traffic banned on Mumbai-Goa highway till Ganesh festival

BJP taking care of need, not greed: Nadda on promise of 3 free cylinders

Govt unveils 'People's G20' eBook, shedding light on G20 presidency

Ahead of 2024 elections, AIADMK says not in alliance with BJP in TN now

China's economic confidence plummets as domestic real estate crises stack

Parliament special session: PM Modi commends 7,500 members, 600 women MPs

BLS Int'l, PSB Alliance partner to offer advanced doorstep banking services

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : president Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations Traditional festivals festivals

First Published: Sep 18 2023 | 7:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotoGP Bharat 2023Gold - Silver PriceParliament Special Session LIVEHartalika Teej 2023Women's Reservation BillGanesh ChaturthiApple iPhone 15 Series

Companies News

D B Realty raises up to Rs 1,544 crore through convertible warrantsTorrent pharma in advance talks with CVC Capital to buyout Cipla promoters

Election News

BJP accuses Cong of 'stealing' Imran Khan's theme song for MP poll campaignBRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Parliament special session LIVE: Day 1 begins amid ruckus from OppositionGanesh Chaturthi: Best wishes, quotes, pandal and Ganesh temple decoration

Economy News

Centre may raise rabi crop MSP by 2-7% for 2024-25 marketing seasonIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon