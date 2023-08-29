Confirmation

India-Kenya collaboration in trade, economy, education has grown: Rajnath

The Defence Minister's remarks came during a bilateral meeting with the Cabinet Secretary for Kenya's Ministry of Defence Aden Bare Duale

Rajnath Singh

Photo: Twitter @@rajnathsingh

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 2:26 PM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said collaboration between India and Kenya in sectors like trade, economy, education, health and people-to-people contact has grown from strength to strength.
The Defence Minister's remarks came during a bilateral meeting with the Cabinet Secretary for Kenya's Ministry of Defence Aden Bare Duale.
"Our collaborations in trade, economy, education, health and people-to-people contacts have grown from strength to strength. I am happy to note that both our countries worked closely in the UN Security Council in 2021-22 as non-permanent members. We thank Kenya for their support to the Indian candidature for their 2028-29 term also," Singh said.
The Defence Minister said India has prioritized engagement with African nations. "Our Prime Minister has written to all G20 member countries to include the African Union in G20 membership in the upcoming Leaders' Summit under India's presidency....".
Singh said India has also extended its support for Kenya's secretary-generalship of IMO (International Maritime Organisation) in July 2023.
Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Defence meanwhile congratulated India for the soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 near the lunar south pole. "I am happy that India has become the fourth country globally to join the nations that have achieved that milestone. Congratulations!" he said.

He further said: "I want to applaud the cordial relations between India and Kenya which dates back to pre-independence and I also want to recognise the huge Indian-Kenyan population that lives in our country. When PM Modi visited our country in 2017, it was a historic visit..."
Earlier today Duale laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in the national capital . He also received a Guard of Honour in Delhi.
The Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Defence had arrived in New Delhi on a three-day visit to India.
During his stay in India, the visiting dignitary is expected to visit Indian shipyards and defence industries in Goa and Bengaluru, according to the statement released by the Ministry of Defence.
This is the maiden visit of Cabinet Secretary Duale to India and the highest-level stand-alone political visit from Kenya since the new government assumed office in September 2022.
"The visit is indicative of the importance India attaches to its relations with African nations and the growing cooperation between India and Kenya, in particular. It is expected to open new avenues for further strengthening defence cooperation between the two countries," the statement read.
India and Kenya are maritime neighbours with robust and multi-faceted partnerships, marked by regular high-level visits, increasing trade and investment and extensive people-to-people contacts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rajnath Singh India-Kenya India-Kenya relations

Aug 29 2023 | 2:26 PM IST

