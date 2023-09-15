Private jet veers off runway in Mumbai causing more than 100 flight delays

Also Read

DGCA forms panel to ensure gender equality in civil aviation sector

Jet Airways looks into abyss as JKC fails to renew its flying permit

DGCA is unlikely to hold radio communication skill test for pilots in 2024

DGCA grants Design Organisation Approval to flying taxi startup ePlane

Jet Airways revival hits new snag as more employees quit amid uncertainty

Subramanian Swamy birthday: Interesting facts about this politician

Hours after Cong MLA's arrest, Haryana govt suspends mobile internet in Nuh

Fuel pumps go on indefinite strike in Rajasthan against high VAT

PFI aiming to resurrect itself, launch new outfit through SDPI: Report