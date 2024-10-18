Business Standard
Private sector must lead in India's defence innovation: Rajnath Singh



Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Rajnath Singh speaking at the DRDO Industry Workshop on defence technology acceleration in Delhi. (Photo: Shutterstock)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 2:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the private sector must play a leading role in defence sector, citing its ability to drive innovation and adapt to rapid changes.

Speaking at the DRDO Industry Workshop on defence technology acceleration in Delhi, Singh said, "Technology's impact on the defence sector is not limited to conventional warfare; it has given birth to unconventional warfare, including drones, cyber warfare, bio-weapons, and space defence. These elements pose challenges to the defence sector."

"I think the time has come for the private sector to take the lead in defence sector participation. I say this because the private industry has the capability not only to absorb rapid changes but also to create new innovations," he added.

 

He also said that the Government of India, in partnership with the Ministry of Defence, is dedicated to making India's defence sector more innovative and technology-oriented.

"The Government of India, along with the Ministry of Defence, is fully committed to make India's defence sector more innovative and technology-oriented. We are constantly striving for this and its results are already visible," he said.

He also said that collaborative efforts by scientists, industrialists, academia, startups, MSMEs, and young entrepreneurs in defence R & D will strengthen our defence sector.

"The form of conventional warfare that we see around us today is much different from the form it had 50-60 years ago... Today, due to technology, you are seeing a big change in them. The impact of technology on the defence sector is not limited to conventional warfare only, rather technology has given birth to a new unconventional warfare in the defence sector. Many elements like drones, cyber warfare, bio, weapons and space defence have emerged as a challenge for the defence sector at this time," he said.

"In such a situation, I believe that the way you are moving forward in the field of defence research and development will certainly make our defence sector even more powerful and strong... this effort is not being carried out by a single institution alone; it involves the collaboration of the country's scientists, industrialists, academia, startups, MSMEs, and our young entrepreneurs working together," he added.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rajnath Singh private sector Defence ministry Indian defence industry

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 2:13 PM IST

