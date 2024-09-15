Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Investors to focus on US Fed interest rate decision this week: Analysts

Investors to focus on US Fed interest rate decision this week: Analysts

The Indian equity market had an exceptional last week, with both the Nifty and Sensex hitting their all-time high levels on Thursday

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

The Indian equity market had an exceptional last week, with both the Nifty and Sensex hitting their all-time high levels. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision is the biggest event that would drive sentiments in the domestic stock market this week, besides a host of macroeconomic data from the global front and trading activity of foreign investors, analysts said.
The Indian equity market had an exceptional last week, with both the Nifty and Sensex hitting their all-time high levels on Thursday. The BSE benchmark breached the 83,000 level for the first time on Thursday.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"One of the most anticipated events of the year is set to unfold this week with the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting scheduled for September 18th. It is almost certain that this will mark the beginning of an interest rate cut cycle in the US. The general consensus is for a 25 basis points (bps) rate cut, though some market participants are speculating a more aggressive 50 bps cut.
 
"Such a move would be a significant positive trigger for global markets, particularly for emerging markets like India, as it would likely result in a weaker dollar and lower US yields, spurring foreign inflows into Indian equities," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.
Additionally, Japan's inflation data is due on Friday, followed by the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) monetary policy announcement, he said.
"In addition to this, other crucial factors that will influence market sentiment include FII (Foreign Institutional Investors) flows, the geopolitical landscape, and crude oil prices," Meena added.

More From This Section

SEBI

Sebi exempts SHPL from making open offer for SpiceJet shareholders

Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch

Congress fires fresh salvo against Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch

Madhabi Puri Buch, Madhabi, Madhabi Puri

'False, malicious, and motivated': Buchs reject Congress charges

Chitra Ramkrishna, Ravi Narain

Sebi drops charges against NSE, ex-top executives in co-location case

NSE

Sebi disposes of case against NSE, its former employees in co-location case

"The outlook for the market will be guided by the major domestic and global economic data such as India's WPI inflation, US industrial production, US Fed interest rate decision, US FOMC economic projections and US initial jobless claims," Palka Arora Chopra, Director, Master Capital Services Ltd, said.
Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,707.01 points or 2.10 per cent and the Nifty climbed 504.35 points or 2.02 per cent.
"Looking ahead, this week will be critical with the US Fed meeting scheduled, and its outcome expected on September 18. Domestically, participants will be closely monitoring WPI inflation data and foreign fund flows," said Ajit Mishra SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said, "A significant trend in the market for the week ended 13th September is that FIIs were buyers of equity in the cash market on all days of the week."

There are two reasons why FIIs have changed their strategy from selling to buying, he noted.
"One, there is a consensus now that the Fed will start cutting rates from this month onwards pushing the US yields down. This will facilitate fund flows from the US to emerging markets. Two, the Indian market is extremely resilient with strong momentum and missing out on the Indian market would be a bad strategy for FIIs," Vijayakumar added.

Also Read

Agrochemical industry

Nuvama ups target on Jubilant Ingrevia, retains 'buy'; check details

Stock market rally, bull trading, Sensex, nifty

Aadhar Housing up 6% as Kotak Institutional initiates coverage with 'Buy'

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Stock Market Highlights, Aug 27: Sensex, Nifty end flat; Smallcap shares shine; ZEE soars 11.5%

Indian Railways, trains for lower income groups

RVNL secures Rs 111-crore project from Southern Railway; shares gain 2%

stock markets

Here's why Hi-Tech Pipes shares hit 52-week high on August 20; details here

Topics : BSE stocks NSE Nifty Financial markets private sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2024 | 10:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECM Arvind Kejriwal NewsAmbernath Gas LeakPN Gadgil Jewellers IPOiPhone 16 Pre-Order SaleUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon