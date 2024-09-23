Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Private sector in driver's seat of Indian economy, steering nation: Rajnath

Private sector in driver's seat of Indian economy, steering nation: Rajnath

Rajnath said that more than half of country's workforce is employed in agriculture sector and related activities while role of the private sector has increased in the manufacturing and service sectors

Rajnath Singh, Rajnath

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Jaipur
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 4:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said the role of the private sector is becoming increasingly prominent in nearly every area of the Indian economy and it is steering the nation's economic progress.
Addressing the inauguration programme of a Sainik School at Shri Bhawani Niketan Public School here, he said Sainik schools are also being set up under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Sainik schools will give fresh impetus to efforts to give a new direction to society and instil values like discipline, patriotism and courage in their students, he said.
Singh said that all Sainik schools established in the country till now were being run jointly by the central and state governments but the new schools are being established under the PPP model.
 
"Whenever there is talk of Public-Private Partnership, the word 'public' comes first. In any project, we look at the role of the government first. But the situation is changing now.
"Therefore, moving away from the standard definition of PPP, I consider it to be Private-Public Partnership," he said.

More From This Section

Medical device, Medical instrument

Domestic med-devices lobby opposes zero-duty imports under EU-FTA

PremiumAs the world celebrates Tourism Day on September 27, it is an opportune time to assess the performance of the sector and the challenges faced by it in India.

Statsguru: Tourism industry shows recovery but challenges remain

India-China trade, trade, India China

India's finished steel imports from China hit 7-year high in April-August

msme, economic growth

Indian SMBs focus on global expansion amidst tech, operational hurdles

Palm Oil, India Palm Oil,

Indian refiners cancel palm oil contracts on duty hike, price rise

"I am using the word private first because at present, the role of the private sector is increasing more than the public sector in almost every sector of the economy," he said.
The minister said that more than half of the country's workforce is employed in the agriculture sector and related activities while the role of the private sector has increased in the manufacturing and service sectors.
"Today, the private sector is sitting in the driver's seat of the country's economy," he said.
Singh said that the new Sainik schools are being set up under the PPP model.
"The development of education under the PPP model is appropriate because it will combine the strengths of both private and public sectors and provide the best education to the coming generation," he said.
India has always been a knowledge-based society and not just spiritually and philosophically. Attention was also given to subjects such as science, mathematics, astronomy, grammar, dance and music, he added.
Singh said many governments have changed since independence and all have worked on the basis of their policies but everyone had one goal --? ensuring holistic development of the new generation.
"The focus has been on how to prepare a new and empowered generation. Today, when we are trying to give a new direction to society through the new education policy, I firmly believe that Sainik schools will give fresh impetus to this effort," he said.
Sainik schools don't just give bookish knowledge to students but also try to inculcate commitment towards values in them. These schools instil values like discipline, patriotism and courage in their students, he said.
"The all-round development of the students' personalities due to these values naturally inspires them to take the country forward," he added.
Earlier, Singh planted a sapling in the newly established school.
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari and minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore were also present at the programme held at Shri Bhawani Niketan premises on Sikar road.
Last year, the Union government approved setting up of 100 Sainik Schools in partnership with NGOs, private schools and state governments in a graded manner, starting from class 6 onwards.
In September 2023, the Sainik Schools Society had signed a Memorandum of Agreement with Shri Bhawani Niketan Shiksha Samiti for the establishment of a new Sainik School at Shri Bhawani Niketan Public School here.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Will try to build consensus on 'one nation, one election' in Parl: Rajnath

PremiumWhy New Delhi sees border villages as key to safeguarding India's frontiers

Why New Delhi sees border villages as key to safeguarding India's frontiers

VR Chaudhari, Air Chief Marshal, Air Chief

Tarang Shakti: Will formalise pattern to hold exercises, says VR Chaudhari

Rajnath Singh, Rajnath

India's aim to unite, move 'hand-in-hand' with other nations: Rajnath

Rajnath Singh, Rajnath

Govt aiming to transform villages along Chinese border: Defence minister

Topics : Rajnath Singh private sector Indian Economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 4:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVodafone Idea DealUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresManba Finance IPOIPO ListBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon