Haryana to provide free dialysis service for chronic kidney patients

Haryana to provide free dialysis service for chronic kidney patients

The newly sworn-in Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also said that in future, all medical colleges in the state will provide free dialysis facilities

Nayab Singh Saini after he was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Haryana, in Panchkula, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 2:02 PM IST

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, shortly after assuming office, announced on Friday, October 18, that all government hospitals in the state would begin offering free dialysis services to chronic kidney patients. He further revealed plans to expand this initiative to all medical colleges in Haryana, according to a statement by the Department of Public Relations, Haryana.

Nayab Singh Saini was sworn in by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on October 17, commencing his second term as Chief Minister. His cabinet members also took their oaths during the ceremony.

Nayab Saini’s Haryana cabinet displays representation


The new cabinet showcases a balanced representation of key caste groups in Haryana. It includes two ministers, each from the Brahmin, Jat, and Scheduled Caste communities, with additional representation from the Rajput and Vaishya groups. Significantly, five of the 14 members, including Saini, are from the Other Backward Classes, underlining their crucial role in the BJP’s electoral success. The cabinet also includes two female ministers.
 

Key figures in Saini’s council of ministers include Anil Vij, Arvind Kumar Sharma, Shyam Singh Rana, Krishan Bedi, Krishan Lal Panwar, Rao Narbir Singh, Mahipal Dhanda, Vipul Goel, Shruti Choudhury, and Arti Singh Rao.

Haryana Chief Minister swearing-in ceremony


The oath-taking event was held at Panchkula’s Dussehra Ground, where BJP leader OP Dhankar commended Saini for starting his second term as Chief Minister. The grand event was attended by notable figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from NDA-ruled states, and senior NDA leaders.

This swearing-in marks the BJP’s third consecutive term in Haryana, having won 48 out of the 90 seats in the recent state assembly elections, while the Congress secured 37.

Several high-profile leaders were present at the ceremony, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Rajiv Ranjan Singh. Chief Ministers from BJP-governed states like Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam), Bhupendra Patel (Gujarat), and Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh) also attended.

Other prominent NDA leaders in attendance included Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

(With ANI inputs)

Haryana Government Nayab Singh Saini BJP Bharatiya Janata Party

Oct 18 2024

