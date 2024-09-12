Business Standard
Home / Finance / News / Private sector needs to step up infrastructure investment: DFS secretary

Private sector needs to step up infrastructure investment: DFS secretary

India needs to spend 8-10 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on infrastructure for sustaining high single digit growth rate over next couple of decades

Rupee, Rs, Indian Currency

(Photo: Reuters)

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 5:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

While the government is heavy lifting the current infrastructure spending, the private sector needs to step up as the country is looking at doubling infrastructure spending to Rs 140 trillion by 2030, said M Nagaraju, secretary, Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance.

India needs to spend 8-10 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on infrastructure for sustaining high single-digit growth rates over the next couple of decades. “Achieving this will require more than just budgetary outlays,” he said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“So far, three-fourths of infrastructure spending is borne by the government. This must change, and there should be greater participation by the private sector. For whatever is required to invest, the government is ready to build that ecosystem,” Nagaraju said, addressing the Infrastructure Conclave organised by the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NabFID).
 

He said the government has made significant efforts to make infrastructure a safer asset class, made changes in concession agreements, created stronger counterparties, and set up institutional arrangements like the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

The government has supported the setting up of the National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd and specialised development financial institutions like NabFID. These efforts are supported by other initiatives like multi-modal connectivity for the movement of goods and people, and the national monetisation plan, which seeks to unlock the value of older assets for new asset creation. There is also a scheme for states providing long-term interest-free loans for creating durable assets, the secretary added.

“The country is home to the largest entrepreneurial ecosystem with millions of micro, small and medium enterprises that are aspiring to grow bigger and better. Most importantly, we are building infrastructure at an unprecedented pace, and the investment rate has risen with enhanced budgetary focus on increasing capital expenditure. Infrastructure assumes paramount importance, given its high multiplier impact,” he said.

More From This Section

M Rajeshwar Rao, Deputy governor, RBI

NaBFID should become self-sustainable, not rely on govt: RBI dy governor

HDFC Bank

HDFC in talks with int'l banks to offload $1 bn in loans to cut credit book

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Rupee holds above lifetime low, supported by likely RBI intervention

Just how many self-regulatory organisations (SROs) are too many? Last week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) capped the number of such entities for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) at “a maximum of two”. And to ensure the smaller NBFCs get a fa

Time for fintech NBFCs to revisit business models, says India Ratings

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Reserve Bank to stick to higher digitally-linked deposit buffer proposal


The rapid pace of urbanisation is underway, giving a lot of opportunities for investment and development. By 2036, approximately 40 per cent of the population of India will reside in towns and cities, contributing nearly 70 per cent of India’s GDP, he added.

Also Read

V Anantha Nageswaran, Nageswaran, Anantha

Govt, pvt sector should think of mid-term AI consequences: CEA Nageswaran

There is a general agreement in India, almost a consensus, that the country needs to undertake greater research & development (R&D) to progress faster and more effectively. While this is the objective, most also agree that India's expenditure on R&D

ADB to devote half of its annual lending to climate finance by 2030

PremiumThere is a general agreement in India, almost a consensus, that the country needs to undertake greater research & development (R&D) to progress faster and more effectively. While this is the objective, most also agree that India's expenditure on R&D

Innovation is key: Why does India's private sector not spend more on R&D?

Bhavish Aggarwal, Bhavish, OLA CEO

India needs to lead tech transition, create future jobs: Bhavish Aggarwal

Premiumglobal AI

Private sector drives India's AI ambition with govt support, policies

Topics : private sector GDP finance sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 5:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayVarun Beverages shareKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchGE T&D sharesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon