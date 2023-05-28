Protesting wrestlers detained, DCW chief condemns Delhi Police action

After protesting wrestlers were detained and the site was cleared at Jantar Mantar, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal took to Twitter and condemned the police action.

"This is Sakshi Malik. Olympics medalist, Padma Shri and Khel Ratna awardee. This is how she was dragged on the streets of Delhi today," Maliwal tweeted while sharing the picture of Sakshi Malik being forcefully taken into police custody.

"This is @BajrangPunia. He is also an Olympics medalist and PadmaShri, Khel Ratna awardee. He has put his entire career on risk to fight for justice for women wrestlers. He too has been dragged and detained by Delhi Police!," she wrote in another tweet while sharing the picture of Punia being detained.

"They are the champions of the country, not terrorists! Embarrassing," she said in a series of tweets.

Punia, Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Sangeeta Phogat were detained by Delhi Police here at Jantar Mantar on Sunday after they along with their supporters jumped over the police barricades and tried to march towards the newly constructed Parliament building.

Police have also removed the tents from the protest site.

A senior police official said that they were detained following the violation of law and order. "Legal action will be initiated as per law," the official added.

--IANS

ssh/dpb