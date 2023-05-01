Review of sedition law in advanced stage, Centre tells apex court

Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was introduced in 1870 when the British ruled India. “Whoever by words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation, or otherwise, brings or attempts to bring into hatred or contempt, or excites or attempts to excite disaffection towards the Government established by law shall be punished with [imprisonment for life, to which fine may be added, or with imprisonment which may extend to three years, to which fine may be added, or with fine,” it says.

The process of re-examining the 152-year-old sedition law is in "an advanced stage", the Central government told the Supreme Court on Monday.