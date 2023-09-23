close
Aamir Khan extends aid to families affected by calamity in Himachal Pradesh

He has donated Rs 25 lakh to the Aapda Rahat Kosh-2023 as a charitable gesture to help the families devastated by the current disaster

Bollywood star Aamir Khan. Photo: PTI

Bollywood star Aamir Khan. Photo: PTI

ANI Bollywood
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2023 | 8:42 PM IST
Actor Aamir Khan extended a helping hand to the families affected by the recent catastrophe in Himachal Pradesh, which resulted in devastating landslides, widespread damage and collapse of several buildings.
He has donated Rs 25 lakh to the Aapda Rahat Kosh-2023 as a charitable gesture to help the families devastated by the current disaster.
Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while expressing his profound gratitude to Aamir Khan for his invaluable support said that the assistance will undoubtedly assist in relief and rehabilitation efforts aimed at helping the affected families to recover from the aftermath of the disaster.
The Chief Minister said that the fund will be judiciously utilized, to ensure, that it reaches those in dire need. He said that his noble gesture of Hindi cinema icon was set to make a remarkable difference in the lives of those who have been adversely affected by monsoon fury in the State.
Persistent rainfall in Himachal Pradesh has resulted in multiple landslides and cloudbursts in various areas. Incessant rains in Himachal Pradesh have led to multiple landslides and cloudbursts in several places.
Coming back to Aamir Khan, his production 'Laapataa Ladies', which is directed by Kiran Rao received a positive response at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

'Laapataa Ladies' stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in lead roles. The film was screened at the grand premiere at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 8.
Set in 2001, in rural India, 'Laapataa Ladies' follows the jolly mess that ensues when two young brides get lost from a train.Presented by Jio Studios, 'Laapataa Ladies' is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami.
The film will be released on January 5, 2024.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Aamir Khan Himachal Pradesh Himachal pradesh government natural calamities

First Published: Sep 23 2023 | 8:42 PM IST

